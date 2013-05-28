CANBERRA May 28 Chinese hackers have stolen the
blueprints of a new multi-million-dollar Australian spy
headquarters as part of a growing wave of cyber attacks against
business and military targets in the close U.S. ally, a
Australian news report said.
The hackers also stole confidential information from the
Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade, which houses the
overseas spy agency the Australian Secret Intelligence Service,
Australia's ABC Television said late on Monday.
The ABC report, which did not name sources, said Chinese
hackers had targeted Australia-based companies more aggressively
than previously thought, including steel-manufacturer Bluescope
Steel, and military and civilian communications
manufacturer Codan Ltd.
The influential Greens party on Tuesday said the reported
hacking was a "security blunder of epic proportions" and called
for an inquiry, but the government refused to confirm the
security breach.
Foreign Minister Bob Carr said the report would not damage
Canberra's ties with its biggest trade partner China.
"We have enormous areas of cooperation with China. I won't
comment on whether the Chinese have done what is being alleged
or not," Carr told reporters on Tuesday.
Hackers using a computer server traced to China had stolen
floorplans of a new A$630 million headquarters for the Australia
Security Intelligence Organisation, the country's domestic spy
agency, said the ABC report.
The attack through the computers of a construction
contractor exposed not only building layouts, but also the
location of communication and computer networks, said the ABC.
Australia security analyst Des Ball told the ABC in the
report that such information made the yet to be completed spy
headquarters vulnerable to future cyber attacks.
"You can start constructing your own wiring diagrams, where
the linkages are through telephone connections, through wi-fi
connections, which rooms are likely to be the ones that are used
for sensitive conversations, how to surreptitiously put devices
into the walls of those rooms," said Ball.
The ASIO building, being built near the location of
Australia's top secret Defence Signals Directorate, is supposed
to have some of the most sophisticated hacking defences in the
country, which is part of a global electronic intelligence
gathering network including the United States and the UK.
But its construction had been plagued by delays and cost
blowouts, with some builders blaming late changes made to the
internal design in response to cyber attacks.
Australian officials, like those in the United States and
other Western nations, have made cyber attacks a security
priority following a growing number of attacks of the resource
rich country, mostly blamed on China.
Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei was last
year barred from bidding for construction contracts on a new
Australian high-speed broadband network amid fears of cyber
espionage.
The Reserve Bank of Australia said in March that it had been
targeted by cyber attacks, but no data had been lost or systems
compromised amid reports the hackers had tried to access
intelligence on Group of 20 wealthy nations negotiations.
In the United States, the Pentagon's latest annual report on
Chinese military developments accused Beijing for the first time
of trying to break into U.S. defense networks, calling it "a
serious concern".
China has dismissed as groundless both the Pentagon report
and a February report by the U.S. computer security company
Mandiant, which said a secretive Chinese military unit was
probably behind a series of hacking attacks targeting the United
States that had stolen data from 100 companies.
(Reporting by Rob Taylor; Editing by Michael Perry)