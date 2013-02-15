FTSE hits fresh record, Europe surfs global risk-on wave
LONDON, June 2 Britain's FTSE hit a fresh record high on Friday, surfing on a wave of positive economic data lifting stocks across Europe, with cyclicals leading the way.
MELBOURNE Feb 15 A former executive of Hanlong Mining Investment Pty Ltd was sentenced to two years and three months in jail by an Australian court on Friday for insider trading, Australia's securities regulator said.
Bo Shi Zhu, who was also known as Calvin Zhu, pleaded guilty to three counts of insider trading, the Australian Securities and Investments Commission said.
Zhu was a former Hanlong Mining Investment Pty Ltd (Hanlong Mining) vice-president. The charges stem from his time at Hanlong, as well as Caliburn Partnership and Credit Suisse Management (Australia) between 2006 and 2011, the regulator said.
(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Jeremy6 Laurence)
WUERZBURG, Germany, June 2 Shares in Germany's Linde looked set to top the blue-chip DAX index on Friday after the company's boards agreed a $73 billion merger with U.S. peer Praxair to create the world's biggest industrial gases group.