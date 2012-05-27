MELBOURNE May 28 Australian engineering company
Hastie Group said it has appointed voluntary
administrators, after an employee last week was found to have
falsified the company's accounts.
The discovery, which Hastie reported on Friday, stalled
negotiations with Hastie's creditors over recapitalisation
plans.
Its lenders include Australia's major banks, the Australia
and New Zealand Banking Group, Commonwealth Bank
, National Australia Bank and Westpac.
Private equity firm Lazard has a 25 percent stake in Hastie
after taking part in a recapitalisation last year.
Hastie and its 44 subsidiaries, which were all placed under
administration, employs 7,000 people and provides technical and
engineering services in Australia, Britain, Ireland and the
Middle East.