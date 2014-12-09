(Inserts missing word "the" and fixes typo in "because" in
penultimate paragraph)
By Matt Siegel
SYDNEY Dec 9 Prime Minister Tony Abbott on
Tuesday abandoned a plan to radically reshape Australia's
universal healthcare system by charging patients a fee to see
their doctor, a major back flip for his struggling conservative
government.
The A$7 ($6) "co-payment" fee, which had been included in an
unpopular May budget, was heavily criticised by the opposition
and many in the healthcare sphere as a sign that Australia was
moving toward a U.S. healthcare model.
The policy reversal is the latest in a string for Abbott,
whose Liberal-National coalition government has hit record low
approval ratings.
"The $7 Medicare co-payment measure announced in the 2014-15
Budget will no longer proceed," Abbott said in a press release.
"The government has listened to the views of the community."
Instead the government will cut the rebate it pays to
doctors, he said, encouraging them to charge adults a A$5 fee at
their discretion while children, the elderly and those on state
allowances would be exempt.
The government said that the changes would save A$3.5
billion over four years - A$100 million less than originally
proposed in the budget.
Abbott is nearing the end of his first full year in office
hobbled by missteps and a souring economy.
Faced with a collapse in prices for commodities, produced by
Australia, and an unruly upper house Senate that has held
Abbott's first budget hostage since May, voters have abandoned
his conservative government more quickly than any other in three
decades.
Australia, by far the world's biggest exporter of iron ore
and coal, has been battered by a worldwide fall in commodity
prices. Iron prices have plunged 44 percent so far this year to
under $76 a tonne.
Abbott warned about ballooning deficits when he released a
budget packed with deregulation moves, new levies and spending
cuts, but the public has never accepted his plan.
Last week Education Minister Christopher Pyne shelved for
the year the government's plan to deregulate university fees
after failing to garner enough votes to push it through
parliament.
On Sunday Abbott succumbed to pressure and radically pared
back his signature landmark paid parental leave scheme , which
had upset big business and many in his own party.
Despite significant accomplishments this year - concluding
free trade deals with Japan, South Korea and China, and hosting
the G20 leaders summit - the Labor Party opposition has surged
ahead of the government by a margin of 55 percent to 45 percent
in the latest Newspoll released on Nov. 18.
The move was sharply criticised by Labor and the opposition
Greens Party, both of whom accused Abbott of resorting to the
use of regulatory changes to the healthcare system because he
was too weak politically to bring about changes through
legislation.
"He's only interested in protecting himself, that's what has
motivated today," Labor Party leader Bill Shorten told
reporters. "It's still a broken promise."
($1 = 1.2140 Australian dollars)
(Additional reporting by Jane Wardell in SYDNEY; Editing by
Simon Cameron-Moore)