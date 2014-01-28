SYDNEY Jan 29 The private equity owners of
Australian hospital operator Healthscope have begun the first
stage of a A$4 billion ($3.51 billion) planned sale by inviting
nine banks to pitch for a role in the process, according to a
media report on Wednesday.
TPG and Carlyle Group, the owners of Healthscope,
will consider an initial public offering, selling the business
to an offshore hospital operator or finding separate buyers for
the hospital properties and operating businesses, the
Australian Financial Review reported.
Bank of America-Merrill Lynch, CIMB, Credit Suisse, Deutsche
Bank, Goldman Sachs, Macquarie Capital, Morgan Stanley and UBS
have all been asked to apply for a role, the AFR said.
Healthscope, which owns 44 private hospitals in Australia
and pathology operations in Australia, Singapore, Malaysia and
New Zealand, was not immediately available to comment.