SYDNEY, June 5 Exports of iron ore to China from
Australia's Port Hedland, a strong indicator of Chinese
industrial activity, surged 21 percent in May, from April, to
hit a record high.
Ore shipments to China climbed to 23.3 million tonnes in
May, from 19.3 million in April, data released on Wednesday by
the Port Hedland Port Authority showed. Shipments were up an
even larger 34 percent on May last year.
The jump augurs well for Australia's trade balance in the
month, given the mineral is the country's single biggest export
earner.
May shipments to Japan eased to 2.4 million tonnes from 2.6
million in April. Shipments to South Korea fell back to 1.5
million tonnes, from 2.6 million in April.
Overall iron ore exports from the port, which handles about
a fifth of the global seaborne market for the steel-making raw
ingredient, rose to 27.9 million, from 26 million tonnes.
Year-on-year, total shipments were up 24 percent.
Port Hedland is used by BHP Billiton ,
Fortescue Metals Group and Atlas Iron to ship
iron ore cargoes, which are expected to exceed 200 million
tonnes this year.