SYDNEY, Sept 5 Iron ore exports to China from
Australia's Port Hedland, which handles about a fifth of the
global seaborne market for the steel-making raw material, rose
strongly in August in a sign of resilient resource demand from
the Asian giant.
Ore shipments to China were 22.3 million tonnes in August,
up 9 percent from 20.4 million tonnes in July, data released by
the Port Hedland Port Authority showed. That was a hefty 33
percent higher than in August last year.
Iron ore is Australia's single biggest export earner,
bringing in around A$60 billion ($54.9 billion) in a good year.
The strength of shipments increases the chance that Australia
will report a trade surplus for August, and also adds to
economic growth.
Overall iron ore exports from the port were 27.4 million
tonnes, up 3 percent from 26.6 million tonnes in July.
Year-on-year, total shipments were up 20 percent.
Shipments to Japan eased to 2.2 million tonnes, from 2.8
million in July. Shipments to South Korea increased to 2.1
million tonnes, from 1.9 million.
Port Hedland is used by BHP Billiton, Fortescue
Metals Group and Atlas Iron to ship iron ore
cargoes, which are expected to exceed 200 million tonnes this
year.