* Investors seek higher returns amid low benchmark rates

* More Triple B corporates selling seven-year debt

* High-yield market expands with third bond offering

By John Weavers

SYDNEY, July 30 (IFR) - Australia's lower-rated companies are enjoying an unusually strong following in the country's domestic bond markets

Companies with ratings in the Triple B bracket, the three lowest investment-grade rankings, have issued more seven-year bonds this year, extending repayment schedules beyond the typical five years. At the same time, previously rare high-yield bonds - from sub-investment grade or unrated borrowers - have become more frequent.

Both phenomena are the result of an increased appetite for yield among local investors in the face of lower benchmark rates.

On July 22, BBB rated Port of Brisbane became the eighth Australian corporate to issue a local seven-year bond in 2013 with A$1.725bn raised in this maturity so far this year. Four of these corporate issuers have Triple B ratings while two others have split ratings - Triple B and Single A.

This compares with the eight corporate seven-year transactions printed in the whole of 2012 for a total of A$1.825bn. That tally did not include a single Triple B credit.

"We had weighed a number of markets to satisfy our funding requirements, but the local MTN market was the most competitive, and the volume and tenor obtained sits nicely with our bank debt and US private placement notes," said Port of Brisbane CFO Darryl Mutzelburg.

Even high-yield companies are coming to the market now. Unrated G8 Education is set to issue what will become only the third bond in Australia's public market to be unrated or rated below investment-grade.

Bankers explained that the change in the market is due to a couple of simultaneous factors.

LOW RATES

On one side, fixed-income investors are facing very low returns for government bonds and other benchmarks. For most of the first half of 2011 five-year Australian government bonds yielded over 5%. They currently offer less than 3%, although they have increased from their all-time low yields of below 2.5% seen last summer.

Hence, the 5.75% yield that Port of Brisbane offered on its seven-year bond last week, or the 7.35%-7.75% that G8 Education is waving at investors for its six-year offering look enticing. Few were surprised when Port of Brisbane's deal was doubled to A$300m after attracting A$600m in orders.

Meanwhile, from the company's standpoint, bonds usually involve fewer restrictions than loans and also provide a diversification opportunity.

Furthermore seven-year tenors are rarely available in the loan market to Triple B rated companies.

"Growing investor appetite for seven-year corporate papersends a clear missive to corporate Australia that the MTN market has a strong appetite for both quality corporates and tenor," said Brad Scott, head of corporate bond origination at National Australia Bank.

LOCAL ALTERNATIVE

Australia's lower-rated companies can still access bond financing in the far larger US private placement or 144A markets, but execution and swap costs can be prohibitive for small issues.

"The Australian dollar MTN market is proving to be quite compelling at seven years, but, historically, the offshore markets have dominated issuance in the seven-year plus arena through the US 144A, euro and US Regulation D private placement markets," said Peter Block, director, debt capital markets at ANZ.

Block said that raising funds at home makes sense for Australian firms, as they do not have to worry about the increasing cost of cross-currency swap lines. Also, marketing is done locally and through the region and the documentation process is relatively straightforward.

"We forecast that the local market will keep developing its appetite for longer tenor securities, beginning with defensive credits in the utilities and infrastructure sectors," Block said.

Indeed, as the hunt for yield continues, the next step for corporate Australia is to push maturities out to 10 years, something that Port of Brisbane anticipates as Mutzelburg "looks forward to building a curve over time".

Block sees the corporate curve extending to 10 years "hopefully in the near future".

One Sydney-based fund manager, who participated in the Port of Brisbane deal, welcomed 10-year corporate bonds.

"There is a supply, not a demand, problem with Australia's corporate bond market. There would be plenty of interest among institutional and retail customers for 10-year corporate paper. While we may not have the depth of the US markets, local 10-year deals of A$200m or A$300m could certainly be achieved, including for Triple B credits," he said. (Reporting By John Weavers; editing by Christopher Langner and Steve Garton)