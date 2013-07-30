* Investors seek higher returns amid low benchmark rates
* More Triple B corporates selling seven-year debt
* High-yield market expands with third bond offering
By John Weavers
SYDNEY, July 30 (IFR) - Australia's lower-rated companies
are enjoying an unusually strong following in the country's
domestic bond markets
Companies with ratings in the Triple B bracket, the three
lowest investment-grade rankings, have issued more seven-year
bonds this year, extending repayment schedules beyond the
typical five years. At the same time, previously rare high-yield
bonds - from sub-investment grade or unrated borrowers - have
become more frequent.
Both phenomena are the result of an increased appetite for
yield among local investors in the face of lower benchmark
rates.
On July 22, BBB rated Port of Brisbane became the eighth
Australian corporate to issue a local seven-year bond in 2013
with A$1.725bn raised in this maturity so far this year. Four of
these corporate issuers have Triple B ratings while two others
have split ratings - Triple B and Single A.
This compares with the eight corporate seven-year
transactions printed in the whole of 2012 for a total of
A$1.825bn. That tally did not include a single Triple B credit.
"We had weighed a number of markets to satisfy our funding
requirements, but the local MTN market was the most competitive,
and the volume and tenor obtained sits nicely with our bank debt
and US private placement notes," said Port of Brisbane CFO
Darryl Mutzelburg.
Even high-yield companies are coming to the market now.
Unrated G8 Education is set to issue what will become only the
third bond in Australia's public market to be unrated or rated
below investment-grade.
Bankers explained that the change in the market is due to a
couple of simultaneous factors.
LOW RATES
On one side, fixed-income investors are facing very low
returns for government bonds and other benchmarks. For most of
the first half of 2011 five-year Australian government bonds
yielded over 5%. They currently offer less than 3%, although
they have increased from their all-time low yields of below 2.5%
seen last summer.
Hence, the 5.75% yield that Port of Brisbane offered on its
seven-year bond last week, or the 7.35%-7.75% that G8 Education
is waving at investors for its six-year offering look enticing.
Few were surprised when Port of Brisbane's deal was doubled to
A$300m after attracting A$600m in orders.
Meanwhile, from the company's standpoint, bonds usually
involve fewer restrictions than loans and also provide a
diversification opportunity.
Furthermore seven-year tenors are rarely available in the
loan market to Triple B rated companies.
"Growing investor appetite for seven-year corporate
papersends a clear missive to corporate Australia that the MTN
market has a strong appetite for both quality corporates and
tenor," said Brad Scott, head of corporate bond origination at
National Australia Bank.
LOCAL ALTERNATIVE
Australia's lower-rated companies can still access bond
financing in the far larger US private placement or 144A
markets, but execution and swap costs can be prohibitive for
small issues.
"The Australian dollar MTN market is proving to be quite
compelling at seven years, but, historically, the offshore
markets have dominated issuance in the seven-year plus arena
through the US 144A, euro and US Regulation D private placement
markets," said Peter Block, director, debt capital markets at
ANZ.
Block said that raising funds at home makes sense for
Australian firms, as they do not have to worry about the
increasing cost of cross-currency swap lines. Also, marketing is
done locally and through the region and the documentation
process is relatively straightforward.
"We forecast that the local market will keep developing its
appetite for longer tenor securities, beginning with defensive
credits in the utilities and infrastructure sectors," Block
said.
Indeed, as the hunt for yield continues, the next step for
corporate Australia is to push maturities out to 10 years,
something that Port of Brisbane anticipates as Mutzelburg "looks
forward to building a curve over time".
Block sees the corporate curve extending to 10 years
"hopefully in the near future".
One Sydney-based fund manager, who participated in the Port
of Brisbane deal, welcomed 10-year corporate bonds.
"There is a supply, not a demand, problem with Australia's
corporate bond market. There would be plenty of interest among
institutional and retail customers for 10-year corporate paper.
While we may not have the depth of the US markets, local 10-year
deals of A$200m or A$300m could certainly be achieved, including
for Triple B credits," he said.
(Reporting By John Weavers; editing by Christopher Langner and
Steve Garton)