SYDNEY Nov 15 An Australian brewery has
apologised for using images of Hindu deities on its alcoholic
ginger beer bottles after the labels provoked outrage from Hindu
devotees.
Brookvale Union Brewery's line of ginger beer carried a
composite picture of the face of the Hindu deity Ganesh
juxtaposed with the body of the goddess Lakshmi, while other
religious motifs appear in the background.
Rajan Zed, president of the Universal Society of Hinduism,
said the labels were "highly inappropriate", and called for
their immediate removal.
"We're lovers, not fighters, we want to make it right," the
brewery said in an apology. "With recent feedback brought to our
attention, we will be looking at design options for our
bottles."
The company said it had used the images to compliment the
drink's "flair, feel and colours of the Asian continent".
Hinduism is the third largest religion in the world with
about 1 billion followers. It is the main religion in India.
"Lord Ganesh and Goddess Lakshmi were highly revered in
Hinduism and they were meant to be worshipped in temples or home
shrines, and not to be used in selling beer," Zed said.
