CANBERRA, April 17 Australian car maker Holden,
the local arm of General Motors, will develop at least
two new car models for China after sealing a deal with GM's
Chinese partner.
Holden's deal with China, the world's largest car market,
comes after it secured a A$275 million ($285 million) funding
package from the Australian government, which is determined to
keep the industry afloat and protect manufacturing jobs.
Together with the government funding, GM also pledged A$1
billion investment in Holden.
Holden signed the agreement with Shanghai General Motors
(SGM) and the Pan Asia Technical Automotive Centre, a joint
venture between GM and Shanghai Automotive Industry Corp, on
Monday, to develop at least two new models for SGM and its
affiliates in China.
The new models will be designed at Holden's technical centre
based in Port Melbourne, and built in China.
GM sold more than 2.55 million cars in China in 2011 making
it the top seller in the country.
Australia's three car makers - GM Holden, the Australian
arms of Toyota and Ford Motor - have all cut jobs due to
falling sales and exports, blamed on the global downturn and a
strong Australian dollar undermining competitiveness.
On Monday, Toyota Motor Corp. started to axe 350
jobs from its manufacturing plant in Melbourne under a plan
originally announced in January.