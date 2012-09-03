(Corrects dateline from July 18)
SYDNEY, Sept 3 Home prices in Australia's major
cities rose 1.6 percent in the latest quarter as lower interest
rates boosted affordability, but a slowdown in the mining sector
could hamper buyers' confidence, an industry report said on
Monday.
Dwelling values in Sydney, Australia's most expensive city
with a median price of A$530,000 ($547,700), rose 2.4 percent in
the three months to August, property consultant RP Data-Rismark
said. Home prices in Melbourne rose 2.5 percent in the quarter
after falling 5.1 percent in the first five months of the year.
"Improved affordability since June has helped dwelling
values rise across every capital city over the three months
ending August 2012, apart from Adelaide," Tim Lawless, RP Data
research director, said in a release.
The Reserve Bank of Australia cut its cash rate to 3.5
percent in June, the lowest since December 2009.
Australian households are highly sensitive to mortgage rates
as over a third have home loans, most of which are variable.
Mortgage debt totals around A$1.2 trillion, or 1.5 times
household disposable income. A reduction of 25 basis points in
the standard variable mortgage rates saves an average borrower
about A$540 a year.
For the month of August, average dwelling values in
Australia's capital cities were flat, according to the data.
Lawless said an increase in new supply over Australia's
Spring months may bring some headwinds for the market, while a
slowdown in the mining sector could also affect sales,
especially in the mining states.
"The slowdown in the mining sector will probably have the
most immediate impact on buyer confidence, which is likely to
have a flow-on effect on the number of sales transacting in the
market," he said.
Perth in Western Australia remained solid, with fewer homes
available for sale and vacancy rates at below 2 percent, but
Adelaide could be affected by BHP Billiton's decision to shelve
its planned $20 billion Olympic Dam expansion, Lawless said.
($1 = 0.9676 Australian dollars)
