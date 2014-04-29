SYDNEY, April 29 Shares in Australia's Horizon Oil Ltd fell 8 percent on Tuesday after the firm said it has agreed to merge with peer Roc Oil Company Ltd to form a single, Asia-focused energy company worth A$800 million ($740 million).

Horizon shares last traded at A$0.34 as of 0004 GMT, down 8.1 percent, while Roc shares rose 3.7 percent to A$0.47. (Reporting by Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Paul Tait)