SYDNEY Nov 25 Australian pension fund Hostplus
is keen to invest in credit, property and infrastructure, but
sees no value in sovereign bonds, its chief executive said on
Friday.
David Elia, CEO of Hostplus which manages A$22 billion ($16
billion) of assets, said the balanced fund's credit exposure
rose to 6 percent from none in 2009, but it holds no sovereign
bonds.
Elia is particularly keen to lend directly to middle-market
companies in the United States and Europe in the face of tighter
bank lending standards after the global financial crisis.
Hostplus is also keen to invest in unlisted infrastructure
and real estate assets, which combined account for around a
quarter of the portfolio, due to the fund's strong tolerance of
illiquid assets.
The chief executive, however, has little patience for fees
charged by some external fund managers, having recently ended a
12-year-old partnership with a U.S. hedge fund because of weak
returns.
"Private equity managers have had it too good for way too
long, particularly funds of funds," Elia said, adding Hostplus
was now directly investing in potential companies on a
co-investment basis with zero fee being charged.
Hedge funds and private equity managers are known for their
'2 and 20' fee model - an annual management fee of 2 percent of
assets plus a 20 percent cut of any profits.
But those days have gone for most funds which, like others
across the financial industry, have seen returns hit by the
impact of low interest rates.
Hostplus targets base fees below 1 percent plus a
performance fee above a hurdle rate.
It allocated a new funding pool of A$700 million this year
to five private equity managers to share .
Around half of Hostplus's funds are invested in equities, 14
percent in direct property, 13 percent in infrastructure, 7
percent in private equity and the balance in cash, credit and
alternative products.
Australia's A$2.1 trillion pool of tax-advantaged retirement
savings, know locally as "superannuation" or "super" funds is
among the world's largest after the U.S., UK, Japan and Canada.
Super funds' holdings greatly exceed Australia's A$1.6
trillion gross domestic product and are set to reach nearly A$10
trillion by 2035, according to Deloitte.
($1 = 1.3504 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Cecile Lefort; Editing by Eric Meijer)