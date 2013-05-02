SYDNEY May 2 A Sydney harbourfront mansion has
been sold for a record-setting A$54 million (US$55.4 million) to
a Chinese-born businessman, reinforcing the city's growing
status as a hot property destination, newspapers said on
Thursday.
On the market for six years, the luxurious eight-bedroom
"Altona" in exclusive Point Piper was bought in a secret deal
with the businessman who currently lives in Melbourne, the
newspapers reported.
The property and its heated waterside pool and boathouse,
rented by U2 rock star Bono in 2006 for a family holiday, was
last sold in 2002 for A$28 million.
While Australian capital city home prices rose by only 1.3
percent in March, top end Sydney properties have attracted
strong interest from Chinese buyers, and almost three in four
international sales have gone to Asian buyers in recent years.
The Altona sale beat the previous Sydney property sale
record of A$45 million, but fell short of the national record of
A$57.5 million paid in 2009 by mining services magnate Chris
Ellison for a sprawling riverfront home in Perth.
(Reporting by Rob Taylor; Editing by Nick Macfie)