SYDNEY Oct 30 At the Ingleburn Gardens Estate
on the outskirts of Sydney, an upmarket housing development
complete with pool, concierge, onsite shop and children's
playground, the landscaped grounds are marred by large tracts of
undeveloped land.
Despite huge demand for housing in the area, just five
stages of the 10-stage, 580-house project have been completed
more than 20 years after Monarch Investments bought the site.
As eager buyers, emboldened by record low interest rates,
spark a surge in Australian house prices, developers and
analysts say the real problem is at the other end of the market.
In one of the most sparsely populated countries on earth,
finding somewhere to build new homes is a huge struggle.
"There is no bubble," said Peter Icklow, Monarch managing
director. "There's insufficient supply of affordable housing;
it's simply not viable to build new housing."
Developers face a swathe of obstacles including prohibitive
taxes on new builds, a refusal by banks to lend funds,
notoriously tight and slow planning permission procedures
through local government and a lack of roads and rail
infrastructure to make projects financially viable.
The natural environment, such as the national parks
surrounding Sydney, is also a barrier.
The shortage in new housing sets Australia apart from other
countries, such as the United States, Canada and Britain, where
there are also fears of a property price bubble amid a
resurgence in demand.
Economists say the upturn in housing market activity follows
an unusually extended period of subdued sales during the global
financial crisis, while the central bank dismisses bubble talk
as "unrealistically alarmist".
Australia hasn't experienced a property market crash since
the 1890s despite being one of the most expensive countries
relative to wages to own a home, according to commercial data
collector Residex.
Still, domestic house prices surged 5.8 percent over the
year to mid-September as buyers responded to a series of rate
cuts by the Reserve Bank of Australia, delivered to soften the
blow from a tail-off in the country's mining investment boom.
In Sydney, prices rose 8.2 percent, according to RP
Data-Rismark, pushing the capital cities index to a record high.
Worringly for policymakers, housing construction - a major
driver of the economy, affecting employment, credit growth and
retail spending - has been slower to respond to price rises than
the central bank had expected.
HOUSING SHORTAGE
The Australian Bureau of Statistics said this month that
housing starts, or the commencement of construction, rose 11.2
percent in the year to the end of September, following two
consecutive yearly declines.
In the country's capital, Canberra, developer Doma Group
recently purchased a site to build up to 120 houses, its fifth
development in a major urban regeneration project on the
foreshores of Lake Burley Griffin.
Andrew Stewart, regional managing director of real estate
firm CBRE, who marketed the site, said he received numerous
enquiries.
But a closer read of the housing starts data showed all of
the growth, itself from a very low base, occurred in the first
half of the year and was unevenly distributed.
While new build starts in the Australian Capital Territory,
encompassing Canberra, were up a huge 107 percent in September,
they were down 8 percent in New South Wales, the country's most
populous state.
Total dwelling approvals, seasonally adjusted, sank by 4.7
percent in August after a strong 10.2 percent rise the previous
month, according to the Australian Bureau of Statistics.
While the measure is a volatile one, analysts will be watching
closely when the data for September is released on Thursday.
Phil Chronican, the Australia CEO of Australia and New
Zealand Banking Group, agrees with the RBA that concern
about a house price bubble is overstated, but warns the market
needs to meet buyer demand with construction.
"To stop this demand exacerbating the rising price trends
though, we need to see a supply response," Chronican said in a
recent speech to business leaders. "We need more houses and
apartments."
Monarch's Icklow and other developers say they would dearly
love to comply, but their hands are tied.
Icklow said sales taxes on new builds make them less
competitive with existing houses and units, while banks are
tightening up lending for projects off the plan.
"The current regulatory and taxation environment combined
with ever tightening credit conditions for residential
development significantly dilutes the chances of a broad based
recovery in housing starts," said Harley Dale, chief economist
of the Housing Industry Association.
The HIA forecasts a shortfall in dwellings of around 466,00
by 2020, equivalent to around 40 months of housing construction.
Some economists say Australia should take its cue from its
smaller neighbour, New Zealand, where the central bank is taking
early steps to prevent overheating following a 10 percent surge
in house prices over the past year by introducing limits on
leveraged lending.
As well as introducing a 10/80 rule, where only 10 percent
of new mortgages written can have loan to valuation ratios of
more than 80 percent, it is streamlining approval processes to
boost the number of new homes in Auckland, the country's biggest
city.
SILENT CHISELS
Investors are already pricing in expectations of a rise in
construction activity.
Stocks in the building firms sector, which includes
Stockland Corp Ltd, Mirvac Group and Lend
Lease Corp, have gained an average of 15 percent over
the past three months.
In the construction materials sector, which includes James
Hardie Industries Ltd and Boral Ltd, shares
have risen by an average of 6.3 percent over the same period.
But the companies themselves aren't so optimistic.
One difficulty is that the recent weakness in the market has
led many of the major builders and building products companies
to cut jobs, reduce or even close operations.
At the same time, a fall in the Australian dollar has pushed
up the price of key building materials such as imported timber.
Those factors are likely to increase costs for developers
and further lengthen the lag between house price rises and
resurgent building activity.
Boral Ltd, which has cut brick and roof tile production by
closing and mothballing plants, said this month it expected
activity in Australia to be "broadly flat" in fiscal year 2014.
"There has been no noticeable improvement in volumes since
the new financial year began and our prognosis for the year is
for relatively flat conditions," Fletcher Building
Chairman Ralph Waters told shareholders at the company's annual
general meeting this month.