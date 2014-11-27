SYDNEY Nov 27 Australia could tighten rules on
foreign purchases of housing, including tough new penalties for
avoidance, under proposals by a government-backed inquiry on
Thursday.
The inquiry, chaired by ruling Liberal Party lawmaker Kelly
O'Dwyer, was set up to look into concerns that foreign
investment was inflating prices and putting homes out of the
reach of local buyers.
The inquiry found that current rules on foreign purchases
were not being enforced and made 12 recommendations for change,
including civil penalties for any breaches.
Penalties would also apply to all third parties who
knowingly assist a foreign investor to breach the framework. Any
capital gains from the sale of an illegally held property would
be seized by the government.
The committee also recommended establishing a national
register of land title transfers that would record the
citizenship and residency status of all home buyers.
Prices in Sydney rose more than 13 percent in the year to
October, prompting many media reports of foreigners snapping up
properties.
Although the inquiry was not focussed on investors from any
particular country, wealthy buyers from China have largely been
blamed for ramping up home prices in Australia's major cities.
Australian property has long been a popular choice for
Chinese money - both legitimate and illegitimate - but the flow
of investment appears to have accelerated of late.
Australia's Foreign Investment Review Board (FIRB) received
approvals to invest nearly A$6 billion ($5.58 billion) into the
sector in 2013, up 41 percent on the year. China was the No.1
source of foreign capital investment into real estate.
China is expected to see annual growth of 20 percent in
outbound real estate investment in the next decade, up from
$11.5 billion last year, property agent Savills has forecast.
Australia is now the second-most favoured destination for
Chinese property buyers, behind the United States but ahead of
Canada and Britain, according to Juwai.com, the largest real
estate portal that targets Chinese buyers looking abroad.
(Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Kim Coghill)