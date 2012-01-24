SYDNEY Jan 25 Australian house prices edged up in the December quarter from the previous quarter, marking the first rise since September 2010, as falling interest rates supported the market, a report by property data provider Australian Property Monitors said.

The national median housing price was A$533,650 ($563,000) in the December quarter, up from A$533,521 in the September quarter, the report said.

"An improvement in housing affordability has provided the market with some confidence," said Andrew Wilson, senior economist at Australian Property Monitors.

"It's not a generalised upturn. Australia wide, capital cities are all performing at different levels but certainly it is a rise," he added.

House prices in Melbourne posted a strong rebound, rising 1.1 percent over the quarter, the first increase since December 2010, while Sydney's house prices remained flat, it added.

The upper end of the Melbourne market has seen activity rise after recent sharp price drops encourage buyers to look for bargins, Wilson said.

The central bank cut interest rates in November and December last year, taking the cash rate to 4.25 percent and is widely expected to cut again in February.

The report comes after data on approvals to build new homes jumped sharply again in November.

From October 2010 to September 2011, Australian home values dropped 3.3 percent, but over the five years to September last year, capital city home values increased by about 28 percent, according to research firm RP Data.

As of September 2011, 4.9 percent of Australian homes were valued at a lower level than the price at which they were bought, though more than 56 percent of homes have more than 50 percent equity, RP Data said. ($1 = 0.9479 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Eriko Amaha; Editing by Ed Davies)