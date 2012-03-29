CANBERRA, March 29 Australian Prime Minister
Julia Gillard backed a ban on Chinese telecoms firm Huawei from
tendering for major government contracts on Thursday after
Beijing raised concerns about fair treatment for Chinese firms.
Australia has blocked Huawei Technologies Co Ltd,
the world's largest telecoms company, from tendering for
contracts in Australia's $38 billion high-speed broadband
network (NBN) due to undefined security concerns.
Gillard told reporters she stood by the decision, saying the
move was not against trade rules, and pointed to China's own
rules on telecoms investments.
"We've made decisions in the national interest. We've made
decisions that we have the ability to make," Gillard said. "Any
suggestion that this is somehow in breach of our trade
obligations is simply untrue.
"And I know China itself takes a view about its own
telecommunication system and roll out, that it's got a special
approach to whether there should be foreign investment in that."
Huawei denied it was a cyber security risk and said it still
hoped to win contracts to build the NBN.
On Wednesday, China's Foreign Ministry called on the
Australian government to provide fair market access for Chinese
companies.
"We hope the relevant authorities of Australia will provide
a market environment for Chinese companies that is fair and free
from discrimination, instead of wearing coloured lenses and
obstructing Chinese companies' normal operation in Australia in
the name of so-called security," its spokesman Hong Lei said at
a regular briefing.
Australia's Treasurer Wayne Swan told reporters on Wednesday
the Huawei issue would not hurt relations with China, which is
Australia's biggest trading partner.
Huawei said on Wednesday its Australia business was
operating as usual following the decision to ban it from the NBN
project.
"We have no indication that any other projects have been
looked at," its spokesman in Australia Luke Coleman told
Reuters. "In fact the government has encouraged us to continue
to grow our business here in Australia."