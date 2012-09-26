SYDNEY, Sept 26 China's Huawei Technologies Co
Ltd, which was banned from tendering for work on
Australia's $38 billion broadband network, is not seriously
considering an immediate float in Australia, two sources
familiar with the company's plans said.
The sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said a
local stock market listing was among long-term options for the
Australian arm.
"The first priority is to see if a research and technology
centre can be set up in Australia. A local listing is among
options over the next 5-10 years," one of the sources said.
Earlier, John Brumby, a board member of the Australian arm
of Huawei, was cited by a newspaper as saying he had urged
Huawei to consider building an Australian research and
technology centre, and an eventual local stock exchange listing.
Brumby, a former premier of Victoria state, also said that
Huawei Australia would discuss more localisation measures with
its Chinese parent in the next few months, in line with Huawei
Chief Executive and founder Ren Zhengfei's commitment to
reinvest all Australian profits in the country.
Brumby's comments at the University of Sydney China Business
Forum were first reported by the Australian Financial Review.
A spokesman for Huawei in Sydney confirmed Brumby had made
those comments. He declined to comment further.
Other directors of Huawei Australia include former
Australian foreign minister Alexander Downer.
Huawei, the world's largest supplier of telecoms network
equipment by revenue, has become a significant market force in
Australia. It supplies equipment to Optus and Vodafone,
and has conducted trials with Telstra Corp Ltd.
The Australian government cited cyber-security concerns when
last year it barred Huawei from bidding for contracts to build
the national broadband network (NBN), which aims to connect 93
percent of Australian homes and workplaces with optical fibre.
Huawei has also been blocked from deals in the United States
due to national security concerns and allegations it violated
sanctions by supplying Iran with censorship equipment
Ren's background as a former officer of the People's
Liberation Army in China has given rise to claims Huawei has a
close relationship with the Chinese government. The company has
denied those claims.