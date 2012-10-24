CANBERRA Oct 24 Chinese telecoms equipment firm
Huawei Technologies Co Ltd has done a poor job
communicating about itself and in trying to dispel myths
surrounding the company, the chairman of its Australian
business, a retired admiral, said on Wednesday.
Australia has blocked Huawei from tendering for contracts in
its $38 billion high-speed broadband network, citing security
concerns, and a U.S. Congress committee has urged U.S. firms to
stop doing business with Huawei, also on security concerns.
"We sincerely hope that in Australia, we do not allow sober
debate on cyber security to become distorted the way it has in
the U.S.," Huawei Australia Chairman John Lord said in a speech
in Canberra, adding that the company proposed to set up a cyber
security evaluation centre in Australia.