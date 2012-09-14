CANBERRA, Sept 14 China's Huawei Technologies Co
Ltd, which was banned from tendering for work on
Australia's national broadband network, urged Australia not to
discriminate against foreign communications companies.
Huawei, the world's largest telecoms company, is struggling
to win business in the United States and other markets due to
security concerns. Last year it was blocked from participating
in Australia's $38 billion broadband network (NBN)
.
Though Huawei sells telecoms equipment to major carriers in
Asia, Africa and Europe, competing with Nokia Siemens Networks
GmbH, Alcatel Lucent and compatriot ZTE
, most of its corporate clients are in
China.
"With the NBN decision, I was summonsed to the
Attorney-General's at short notice," Huawei Technologies
Australia chairman John Lord told an Australian parliamentary
intelligence committee in Canberra. "We were disappointed. We
were not given the reasons for the decision."
When Australia's decision was made public in March, the
Australian Financial Review said Huawei was seeking to secure a
supply contract worth up to A$1 billion ($1.04 billion) with
NBN. The company made net profit of $1.8 billion in 2011.
Lord said while he accepted the right of governments to
protect critical infrastructure, Huawei had been given no
reasons for being blocked from the broadband project and had not
been given a chance to respond to any concerns.
The committee is examining planned laws to streamline
approvals for law enforcement agencies to tap phones and
computers, and to force internet and telecommunications
companies to store data for two years.
In its submission to the committee, Huawei said it was
worried the new laws could discriminate against companies from a
particular country, with no benefit to improving communications
security.
"We believe the principle of non-discrimination should be
clearly set out in any legislative reform," the company said,
adding companies should have the chance to address specific
security concerns.
In April, China's Ministry of Commerce expressed its concern
about the Australian government decision to ban Huawei from the
broadband project, labelling the decision as unfair.
Telstra Corp sold its physical infrastructure
network to the government for use in the NBN for around $11
billion.
Lord also strongly defended the company's independence and
said it had no links to the Chinese government.
"We are a private company. It has no government ownership,"
he said.
"The government plays no role in Huawei in its operational
sense, or the running of the company. We are 100 percent owned
by staff."
On Thursday Huawei testified before a U.S. House committee
on intelligence in Washington to try to appease concerns from
U.S. lawmakers.