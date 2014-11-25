Australia's Phillip Hughes touches his head during a training session before Thursday's third Ashes cricket test match against England at Old Trafford cricket ground in Manchester July 30, 2013. REUTERS/Philip Brown/Files

SYDNEY Australia cricketer Phillip Hughes remains in critical condition and will have more scans on Wednesday after undergoing emergency surgery at a Sydney hospital.

Batsman Hughes suffered a severe head injury when he was struck on the helmet by a ball during a domestic match at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Tuesday.

Cricket Australia have called off the current round of domestic Sheffield Shield matches out of respect for Hughes, while news of the accident stunned the global cricket community and prompted a huge wave of sympathy for the 25-year-old.

"We’ve spoken to players and the ACA, and given how players across the country are feeling right now, it’s just not the day to be playing cricket and we understand that," CA Executive General Manager of Team Performance Pat Howard said in a statement.

"We are continuing to offer all players and match officials counselling and support at this difficult time.

"Phillip Hughes continues to receive the best possible medical care. The thoughts of his team mates and the wider cricket community are with Phillip and his family and friends at this difficult time."

Fast bowler Sean Abbott, who bowled the ball that reared up and struck Hughes on the helmet, had received counselling over the incident, local media reported.

Former Australia fast bowler Brett Lee told local broadcaster Channel Nine that Abbott would be "going through a really tough time right now.

"I know first-hand that no one goes out there to try and maim a batsman, no one tries to hurt a batsman," Lee said.

Cricket Australia said it had called off matches between Victoria and Western Australia in Melbourne, and the Queensland v Tasmania match in Brisbane.

The match between South Australia and New South Wales was abandoned on Tuesday shortly after Hughes was hit.

(Reporting by Ian Ransom in Melbourne; Editing by Peter Rutherford; CATEGORY-SPORTS)