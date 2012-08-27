* Individual investors keen on high yield debt offers
* Bonds with retail component seen hitting record A$12 bln
this year
* Concerns that investors do not fully understand risks
By Cecile Lefort
SYDNEY, Aug 24 Australian companies are queuing
up to borrow record amounts through listed hybrid securities by
tapping individuals desperate for higher returns in a low-yield
world, but a restructure of one deal has highlighted the risks
for investors.
Billionaire James Packer's Crown Ltd is the latest
firm to tap private buyers, and companies have raised nearly
A$10 billion ($10.40 billion) in debt offers open to retail
investors and funds since January, Thomson Reuters data shows.
That is three times more than the same period last year, and
analysts expect the total to reach A$12 billion this year.
As the issues aimed at small investors build, the securities
regulator publicly warned people about the complex products,
saying some were "highly risky investments."
The bulk of the issues consist of listed hybrid securities,
a mix of subordinated debt and equity, that are different to
traditional debt-to-equity convertible securities.
Such offers aimed at individual investors have been rare in
Australia. But with the stock market down 10 percent over the
past 18 months and government bonds yields at historic lows,
people are increasingly hungry for higher returns -- especially
as individuals increasingly manage their own pension funds.
"Retail investors are very reluctant to buy equities because
of their recent volatility," said Tim Griffin, head of
syndication at stockbroking firm Bell Potter Securities.
"But they want good yields."
This is music to the ears of corporate borrowers craving
vital capital and eager to diversify their source of funds.
CREDIT RATING TICK
Companies are attracted to hybrids because rating agencies
qualify up to 100 percent of the capital raised as equity. This
means hybrids, which rank behind senior creditors, don't add
more debt to balance sheets and get a credit tick for the
company's ratings.
What's more, this type of capital, often described as
expensive debt or cheap equity, doesn't dilute existing
shareholdings because it rarely converts into stocks.
Other borrowers this year have included Crown's rivals,
Tatts Group and Tabcorp Holdings, as well as
oil company Caltex Australia, infrastructure company
APT Pipelines Ltd and energy firm AGL Energy.
Demand for gaming firm Crown's A$400 million hybrid offer is
so strong it has already been increased to A$525 million and
could be increased further before it closes on Sept 13.
The bonds initially pay a juicy coupon of 8.6 percent, far
above government bond yields around 3 percent, and the minimum
investment is $5,000, opening it up to retail investors as well
as professionals.
The debt has a maturity of 60 years, and Crown has an option
to redeem the notes after six years.
But while people may assume a company will repurchase its
notes at the option time -- and so far most have -- there is no
guarantee of that, and the Australian Securities and Investment
Commission (ASIC) is worried that investors do not understand
the risk.
"An expectation that at the end of set period an issuer will
definitely redeem the hybrid so that investors get repaid in
full is very dangerous," ASIC Commissioner John Price said in a
statement, pointing out that a 40-year-old buying a 60 year
hybrid may have to live to 100 to see their investment mature.
Earlier this month, property company Goodman Group
caught investors by surprise when it said it would not redeem
its hybrid securities in March 2013, as had been initially
anticipated when the notes were issued in 2007.
Instead, investors were offered a restructured deal with
final maturity in 2073 a nd a lower coupon than Crown is
offering.
Phil Bayley, an academic and debt capital market consultant,
said deal structures favour issuers over investors. Crown's
offer, for instance, allows it to suspend interest payments
indefinitely and pay back principal 60 years from now.
SELF-MANAGED SUPER
Helping retail demand for hybrid bonds is a massive rise in
the number of Australians managing their own superannuation
funds -- the national mandatory pension scheme.
They now account for A$418 billion of the A$1.4 trillion
superannuation industry, an increase of more than 30 percent in
just five years, government statistics showed.
Deutsche Bank recommends clients to place up to 40 percent
in yield products such as hybrids, bonds and term deposits, said
Chris Selby, who manages the bank's private wealth division. His
customers, whose typically have at least A$2.5 million to
invest, include trusts, family estates, and even small cap
firms.
This is a big change from before the global financial
crisis, when more than 80 percent was concentrated in equities.
Griffin, at Bell Potter, forecasts the annual sales will
average A$5 billion to A$6 billion in coming years. Unlike in
the past when hybrids were few and far between, he is convinced
retail investor appetite won't disappear.
"They have now become a significant part of investors'
portfolios since the global financial crisis hit," he said.
($1 = 0.9615 Australian dollars)
(Editing by John Mair)