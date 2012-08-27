* Individual investors keen on high yield debt offers

* Bonds with retail component seen hitting record A$12 bln this year

* Concerns that investors do not fully understand risks

By Cecile Lefort

SYDNEY, Aug 24 Australian companies are queuing up to borrow record amounts through listed hybrid securities by tapping individuals desperate for higher returns in a low-yield world, but a restructure of one deal has highlighted the risks for investors.

Billionaire James Packer's Crown Ltd is the latest firm to tap private buyers, and companies have raised nearly A$10 billion ($10.40 billion) in debt offers open to retail investors and funds since January, Thomson Reuters data shows.

That is three times more than the same period last year, and analysts expect the total to reach A$12 billion this year.

As the issues aimed at small investors build, the securities regulator publicly warned people about the complex products, saying some were "highly risky investments."

The bulk of the issues consist of listed hybrid securities, a mix of subordinated debt and equity, that are different to traditional debt-to-equity convertible securities.

Such offers aimed at individual investors have been rare in Australia. But with the stock market down 10 percent over the past 18 months and government bonds yields at historic lows, people are increasingly hungry for higher returns -- especially as individuals increasingly manage their own pension funds.

"Retail investors are very reluctant to buy equities because of their recent volatility," said Tim Griffin, head of syndication at stockbroking firm Bell Potter Securities.

"But they want good yields."

This is music to the ears of corporate borrowers craving vital capital and eager to diversify their source of funds.

CREDIT RATING TICK

Companies are attracted to hybrids because rating agencies qualify up to 100 percent of the capital raised as equity. This means hybrids, which rank behind senior creditors, don't add more debt to balance sheets and get a credit tick for the company's ratings.

What's more, this type of capital, often described as expensive debt or cheap equity, doesn't dilute existing shareholdings because it rarely converts into stocks.

Other borrowers this year have included Crown's rivals, Tatts Group and Tabcorp Holdings, as well as oil company Caltex Australia, infrastructure company APT Pipelines Ltd and energy firm AGL Energy.

Demand for gaming firm Crown's A$400 million hybrid offer is so strong it has already been increased to A$525 million and could be increased further before it closes on Sept 13.

The bonds initially pay a juicy coupon of 8.6 percent, far above government bond yields around 3 percent, and the minimum investment is $5,000, opening it up to retail investors as well as professionals.

The debt has a maturity of 60 years, and Crown has an option to redeem the notes after six years.

But while people may assume a company will repurchase its notes at the option time -- and so far most have -- there is no guarantee of that, and the Australian Securities and Investment Commission (ASIC) is worried that investors do not understand the risk.

"An expectation that at the end of set period an issuer will definitely redeem the hybrid so that investors get repaid in full is very dangerous," ASIC Commissioner John Price said in a statement, pointing out that a 40-year-old buying a 60 year hybrid may have to live to 100 to see their investment mature.

Earlier this month, property company Goodman Group caught investors by surprise when it said it would not redeem its hybrid securities in March 2013, as had been initially anticipated when the notes were issued in 2007.

Instead, investors were offered a restructured deal with final maturity in 2073 a nd a lower coupon than Crown is offering.

Phil Bayley, an academic and debt capital market consultant, said deal structures favour issuers over investors. Crown's offer, for instance, allows it to suspend interest payments indefinitely and pay back principal 60 years from now.

SELF-MANAGED SUPER

Helping retail demand for hybrid bonds is a massive rise in the number of Australians managing their own superannuation funds -- the national mandatory pension scheme.

They now account for A$418 billion of the A$1.4 trillion superannuation industry, an increase of more than 30 percent in just five years, government statistics showed.

Deutsche Bank recommends clients to place up to 40 percent in yield products such as hybrids, bonds and term deposits, said Chris Selby, who manages the bank's private wealth division. His customers, whose typically have at least A$2.5 million to invest, include trusts, family estates, and even small cap firms.

This is a big change from before the global financial crisis, when more than 80 percent was concentrated in equities.

Griffin, at Bell Potter, forecasts the annual sales will average A$5 billion to A$6 billion in coming years. Unlike in the past when hybrids were few and far between, he is convinced retail investor appetite won't disappear.

"They have now become a significant part of investors' portfolios since the global financial crisis hit," he said. ($1 = 0.9615 Australian dollars) (Editing by John Mair)