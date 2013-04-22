* Santos and Tabcorp ratings hardest-hit
By Cecile Lefort
SYDNEY, April 22 A radical decision by ratings
agency Standard & Poor's (S&P) to turn A$3.6 billion ($3.7
billion) of equity into debt could see Australian firms shun
once-popular hybrid securities and seek refuge in far simpler
forms of debt such as retail bonds.
In a game-changing move announced early this month, S&P
overhauled its criteria on hybrids, a blend of debt and equity,
and revoked the 100 percent equity credit the agency assigned
when the securities were initially sold.
"We continually reassess our ratings methodologies, adopting
changes as needed, including to respond to changing market
conditions and behaviours," S&P said when it revoked the equity
rating.
The severity of the changes caught some borrowers off guard
as the once-cheap equity suddenly became very expensive debt.
"It's very simple, if you want equity, issue equity. If you
want debt, issue debt," said Simon Milne, a former treasurer at
gaming group Crown Ltd and toll road operator
Transurban. "But don't do a hybrid."
Three Australian and two New Zealand companies were affected
by the rule tightening. Two of them could now have their debt
ratings cut in coming months.
Oil and gas producer Santos 's "BBB+" rating is now
on creditwatch negative, having been in 2010 the first borrower
in Australia and among the first ones globally, to have gained
full equity treatment with a 1 billion euro ($1.31 billion)
issue of hybrids.
"We are very disappointed with S&P's decision to reclassify
the hybrid instrument as debt," said Santos's Andrew Seaton,
chief financial officer in a statement to the stock exchange.
The other firm is "BBB"-rated gaming group Tabcorp Holdings
whose outlook was changed to negative from stable.
S&P rates more debt issues in Australia than any other
agency.
The reclassification could bring corporate hybrid issuance
to a halt in Australia, according to Phil Bayley, an academic
and former S&P analyst, and firms may have to go back to basics
with simpler forms of debt.
The nascent local retail bond market could be a major
winner, having already received a boost earlier this year from a
government proposal to simplify the sale of debt to individual
investors.
Another positive development could be the deepening of the
credit yield curve to seven years, from the current three to
five years.
Australia's A$515 billion non-government bond market is
often criticised for its lack of breadth with around 80 percent
of the local debt all coming from highly rated financial
institutions, Deutsche Bank data shows.
CLEVER BANKERS
When the ratings agency first introduced new and complex
parameters to assess hybrids in 2010, investment bankers quickly
found a loophole to exploit S&P's loose definition of equity.
They realised they could create securities that would
qualify as equity while paying interest which was tax deductible
-- unlike dividends.
That meant companies could access a relatively cheap form of
funding while reducing leverage ratios, and thus preserving
credit ratings.
"It was like a magic pudding. You could turn debt into
equity and not pay for it," said Bayley.
The ratings "anomaly" was particularly noticed in Australia
where hybrid securities, a blend of debt and equity, are a
popular investment for both professional and individual
investors.
That sparked a hybrid fever with eight companies raising
around A$3 billion in 2012, Thomson Reuters data shows. But the
party ended this month when S&P said hybrid capital would no
longer get a 100 percent equity credit.
Hybrids effectively allow firms to raise equity more cheaply
and quickly than through rights issues, with the added benefit
of not upsetting shareholders by diluting shares.
($1 = 0.9704 Australian dollars)
