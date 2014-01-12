Springsteen recounts struggle to live outside bliss of rock songs
NEW YORK Bruce Springsteen talked on Friday about his struggle to live in the real world rather than inside the lyrical songs he has composed over his 40-year career.
SYDNEY World-renowned U.S. hypnotist Dr Scott Lewis who was performing in a show at the Sydney Opera House died on Saturday after apparently falling from an inner-city apartment balcony.
Lewis was found on a fourth-floor balcony after falling from his 11th story apartment, reported local media.
The Sydney Opera House cancelled a matinee performance of "The Illusionists 2:0" and dedicated the evening performance to Dr Lewis.
"Dr Lewis was a wonderful performer and he will be greatly missed," the venue said in a statement.
Tim Lawson, co-producer of the show said the company was "deeply saddened by the sudden loss".
Sydney police said that the body of a man found on the balcony of the inner-city apartment block was yet to be formally identified and that specialist forensic officers and detectives were investigating the death.
Dr Lewis was in Sydney for a joint act with other performers for an eight-day run at the iconic Opera House. He is well-known for his television performances and for his solo hypnosis show which ran for a record-breaking nine years at the Riviera Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas. (Reporting by Morag MacKinnon; Editing by Michael Perry)
"Roseanne," the hit 1990s television comedy about a working-class American family, could be on its way back, Hollywood trade publications reported on Friday, marking the latest in a trend for revivals of 20-year-old shows.