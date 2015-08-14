SYDNEY Aug 14 An Australian court on Friday
forced makers of the film "Dallas Buyers Club" to cap penalties
for illegal downloaders, a ruling welcomed by Internet companies
as a "knockout blow" to the controversial tactic of threatening
pirates into paying fines.
The ruling puts Australia at odds with the United States,
Britain, Canada and Germany where content owners have been
allowed to send letters to suspected illegal downloaders
demanding thousands of dollars to drop legal action, a measure
known as "speculative invoicing".
In a lawsuit seen as a test of whether the practice will be
allowed in Australia, where a third of adults admit to stealing
online, the studio behind the triple Oscar winner, Voltage
Pictures, wanted iiNet and five smaller Internet
companies to hand over the addresses of 4,276 suspected
offenders.
But in an unexpected setback, the Federal Court refused
their request, saying it would only make the Internet companies
hand over customer details if the producers promised to charge
only the cost of buying a copy of the film.
The judge also ordered the Hollywood producers pay a
A$600,000 bond to ensure they keep the promise.
"It's probably a knockout blow for anyone who thinks they
can successfully get into the speculative invoicing business in
Australia," said John Stanton, chief executive officer of the
Internet industry group the Communications Alliance.
"It's hard to see how that type of activity can be viable in
Australia if rights holders are confined to seeking damages
equivalent to the purchase of the item in question and a
contribution to legal costs."
Michael Fraser, a professor of law at University of
Technology Sydney and chairman of the Australian Copyright
Council, said he expected the producers to pay the bond and
charge the smaller fines since "they're out to make a point".
"It won't defeat piracy by itself but it shows a rights
owner taking proceedings to protect their rights as they're
entitled to do."
The court ruling bans "Dallas Buyers Club" producers from
charging the Internet customers damages for the number of times
each illegal downloader let someone else download the film from
them, and for other content that downloaders might have stolen.
The court did not disclose the amount the producers sought
from each suspected pirate except to say it was "substantial"
and "plainly speculative invoicing".
(Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Robert Birsel)