SYDNEY Nov 15 Australian Prime Minister Julia Gillard wants to overturn a ban on sales of uranium to India, removing a diplomatic thorn that has strained relations between the two countries.

Australia has refused to sell nuclear material to India because it has not signed the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty, but Gillard's ruling Labor party will debate lifting the ban at its conference next month.

"It is time for Labour to modernise our platform and enable us to strengthen our connection with dynamic, democratic India," Gillard said in a column in The Sydney Morning Herald newspaper.

India has long complained about Australia's uranium policy as it seeks access to nuclear supplies for its booming electricity sector and growing economy. Australia expects India to build five new nuclear reactors by 2016.

A decision to lift the ban would be welcomed by Australia's mining sector but likely be opposed by Labour's political allies, the Greens.

Australia has the world's biggest known uranium reserves but supplies only 19 percent of the world market from three current mines, BHP Billiton's Olympic Dam, Energy Resources Australia's Ranger mine in the Northern Territory, and the Beverly mine, owned by U.S. company General Atomics.

Strict conditions are imposed on uranium exports to ensure it is used for power generation and not weapons. Nuclear armed India has repeatedly clashed with neighbouring Pakistan, which also possess nuclear weapons.

Two-way trade between India and Australia is currently worth about A$20 billion ($20.4 billion) a year, with the trade balance strongly skewed in Australia's favour because of India's voracious appetite for natural resources. ($1 = 0.980 Australian Dollars) (Reporting by Lincoln Feast; Editing by Ed Davies)