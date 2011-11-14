* Australia's ruling Labor party to debate lifting ban

* PM says time for her Labor party to "modernise"

* India's uranium needs seen rising as it builds more nuclear power plants

* Australian Greens party oppose any sales to India (Adds detail)

SYDNEY, Nov 15 Australian Prime Minister Julia Gillard wants to overturn a ban on sales of uranium to India, removing a diplomatic thorn between the two countries and potentially opening up new markets for Australian suppliers.

Australia has refused to sell nuclear material to India because it has not signed the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), but Gillard's ruling Labor party will debate lifting the ban at its conference next month.

"It is time for Labour to modernise our platform and enable us to strengthen our connection with dynamic, democratic India," Gillard said in a column in The Sydney Morning Herald newspaper.

India has long complained about the ban as it seeks access to nuclear supplies for its booming electricity sector and growing economy. Australia expects India to build five new nuclear reactors by 2016.

A decision to lift the ban would be welcomed by Australia's mining sector but is strongly opposed by Labour's political allies, the Greens.

Strict conditions are imposed on uranium exports to ensure it is used for power generation and not weapons. Nuclear-armed India has repeatedly clashed with neighbouring Pakistan, which also possess nuclear weapons.

India has refused to sign the nuclear NPT, arguing it is discriminatory and flawed in allowing only countries which had tested nuclear weapons before 1967 to legally possess them.

Pakistan, Israel and North Korea are the only other non-signatories to the treaty.

GREENS OPPOSED

Australian Resources Minister Martin Ferguson, who has just returned from India and who has championed uranium sales to the country, said a change in policy would normalise Australia's bilateral relationship with India.

"It is about time we fronted up to the fact that India is a responsible nation. They have a desire to assist their community to get out of poverty, with 40 percent of the population having fewer than 12 hours of electricity per day," Ferguson told Australian radio.

Greens leader Bob Brown condemned the proposal, and said selling uranium to India would encourage a nuclear arms race.

"There is no doubt uranium through this process will end up in the stockpile of nuclear weapons in India," Brown said. "It is going to add to the nuclear arms race by countries in our own region, making Australia so much less safe."

Two-way trade between India and Australia is currently worth about A$20 billion ($20.4 billion) a year, with the trade balance strongly skewed in Australia's favour because of India's voracious appetite for natural resources.

The government has forecast uranium exports to increase from around 10,000 tonnes a year to 14,000 tonnes in 2014, worth around A$1.7 billion.

BHP Billiton , which is planning a major expansion of its Olympic Dam copper and uranium mine, said it would review its position on sales to India if the government changed its policy.

"If the government changed its policy in relation to uranium sales to India and ensures the appropriate safeguards are in place, we would review our position and take those matters into consideration," BHP spokeswoman Samantha Steven said.

Rio Tinto had no immediate comment.

India's 19 nuclear plants produce only a small fraction of the country's electricity. That figure is projected to double over the next 25 years as new plants are built, requiring more overseas uranium purchases.

Uranium prices have fallen below $55 a pound since the March 11 earthquake and tsunami that knocked out Japan's Fukushima nuclear plant. That compares with January's price of nearly $75, itself nearly half an all-time of $136 in 2007 UX-U3O8-SPT.

Ferguson in June said Australia was also in discussions with the United Arab Emirates on a bilateral nuclear safeguards agreement that could potentially open up a new market for Australian uranium.

AUSTRALIA HAS 40 PCT OF KNOWN URANIUM RESERVES

For now, supplies of uranium to the world market continue to be supplemented with secondary sources of uranium -- stockpiled fuel and nuclear arms decommissioned since the end of the Cold War -- which are now in decline. That additional supply provided nearly half of demand in 1999 but by 2010 it had dropped to 30 percent, according to sector estimates.

The decline in secondary supply may accelerate once the megatons for megawatts program that converts Russian nuclear warheads into reactor fuel expires in two years, taking secondary supply lines from Russian and U.S. uranium stocks to as low as 5 percent from 40 percent now, analysts say.

Australia has almost 40 percent of the world's known uranium reserves, but supplies only 19 pct of the world market. It has no nuclear power stations.

The country now has only four mines, BHP Olympic Dam, potentially the world's biggest, Energy Resources Australia's Ranger mine in the Northern Territory, the Beverly mine, owned by U.S. company General Atomics and Honeymoon mines, owned 51 percent by Uranium One and 49 percent by Mitsui & Co

BHP Billiton, Cameco, Rio Tinto and others are taking steps to dig new mines and expand old ones in hopes of capturing a forecast 20 percent leap in global consumption of uranium by 2015.

In Australia, BHP also wants to mine 90,000 tonnes of uranium from its Yeelirrie deposit over 30 years but has yet to break any ground.

($1 = 0.980 Australian Dollars) (Reporting by Lincoln Feast.; Additional reporting by James Grubel in Canberra, Sonali Paul in Melbourne and James Regan in Sydney.)