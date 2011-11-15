* Australia's ruling Labor party seen lifting ban at party
conference
* PM says time for her Labor party to "modernise"
* Move ahead of Obama visit to Australia, aligns with U.S.
position
* India's uranium needs seen rising as it builds more
nuclear power plants
* Shares in uranium miners and explorers rally
(Adds India official comment and details)
By James Grubel
CANBERRA, Nov 15 Australian Prime Minister
Julia Gillard is pushing to overturn a ban on sales of uranium
to India, removing a diplomatic thorn between the two countries
and potentially opening up a new and growing market for
Australian suppliers.
The move follows a landmark U.S. agreement to support the
civil nuclear programme in India, which is seen by Washington as
an economic and geopolitical counterweight to China.
Asia's third-largest economy has long complained about the
ban. Uranium from Australia would help it meet an ambitious
target for nuclear energy growth, hampered by fuel shortages
even at existing plants.
Australia has refused to sell nuclear material to India
because it has not signed the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty
(NPT). Gillard's ruling Labor party will debate lifting the ban
at its conference next month.
"I believe the time has come for the Labor party to change
this position. Selling uranium to India will be good for the
Australian economy and good for jobs," Gillard told reporters.
"This will be one way we can take another step forward in
our relationship with India. We have a good relationship with
India, it is the world largest democracy, a stable democracy."
The move is set to spark heated debate at the party's
December conference, but should easily pass with support from
Labor's dominant right faction. The policy does not need to go
to parliament for approval, but the conservative opposition also
supports uranium sales to India.
Gillard's comments came on the eve of U.S. President Barack
Obama's visit to Australia and would bring Australia's uranium
policy into line with the United States.
"We welcome this initiative," India's Foreign Minister S.M.
Krishna told reporters. "We attach importance to our relations
with Australia, which are growing across the board. Energy is
one of the key areas of bilateral cooperation."
Washington in 2008 signed a landmark civil nuclear
agreement with India over the use of uranium for nuclear energy.
Critics accused the United States of undermining the global
non-proliferation regime, but the deal was seen by President
George W. Bush as the centrepiece of a new strategic
relationship with India.
Australia, one of the United States' closest allies in the
region, supported the U.S-India nuclear agreement as a member of
the 46-member Nuclear Supplier's Group, but had continued to
refuse to sell uranium to India.
Gillard said the policy shift would apply only to
India and not open up potential sales to Israel or Pakistan, as
only India had sought and received an exemption from the
International Atomic Energy Agency and the Nuclear Suppliers
Group.
"So that puts India in a class of its own," Gillard said.
"When you look at other nations, whether it be Pakistan or
Israel, they are not in that same class."
Australia has almost 40 percent of the world's
known uranium reserves, but supplies only 19 percent of the
world market. It has no nuclear power stations.
The country now has four mines, BHP Billiton's
Olympic Dam, potentially the world's biggest; Energy
Resources Australia's Ranger mine; the Beverly mine,
owned by U.S. company General Atomics, and Honeymoon mines,
owned by Uranium One and Mitsui & Co.
Shares in smaller uranium producers and explorers rose, with
Paladin Energy up 3.1 percent and Toro Energy
up more than 10 percent.
Toro Energy managing director Greg Hall said the policy
shift would help smaller miners attract investment.
"For smaller development companies like ourselves, it brings
the opportunity of attracting new investors," Hall told Reuters.
"Indian companies have invested in copper and coal mines in
Australia, and they are, of course, a candidate to invest in
uranium properties for offtake agreements."
GREENS OPPOSED
While a decision to lift the ban would be welcomed by
Australia's mining sector, it is strongly opposed by Labor's
political allies, the Greens, who said the move would encourage
a nuclear arms race in Asia and make Australia less safe.
Strict conditions are imposed on uranium exports to ensure
it is used for power generation and not weapons. Nuclear-armed
India has repeatedly clashed with neighbouring Pakistan, which
also possesses nuclear weapons.
India has refused to sign the nuclear NPT, arguing it is
discriminatory and flawed in allowing only countries which had
tested nuclear weapons before 1967 to legally possess them.
Pakistan, Israel and North Korea are the only other
non-signatories to the treaty.
Two-way trade between India and Australia is currently worth
about $20 billion a year, with the balance skewed in Australia's
favour because of India's voracious appetite for resources.
Canberra has forecast uranium exports to rise from around
10,000 tonnes a year to 14,000 tonnes in 2014, worth around
A$1.7 billion ($1.74 billion).
BHP Billiton, which is planning a major expansion of its
Olympic Dam copper and uranium mine, said it would review its
position on sales to India if the government changed its policy.
Rio Tinto had no immediate comment.
POWER PUSH
India's 20 nuclear plants produce only a small fraction of
the country's electricity and operate at about half capacity for
lack of fuel. It plans to add nearly 30 reactors over the next
20 years, requiring more overseas uranium purchases.
Uranium prices have fallen below $55 a pound since
the March 11 tsunami that knocked out Japan's Fukushima nuclear
plant. That compares with January's price of nearly $75, itself
nearly half a high of $136 in 2007 UX-U3O8-SPT.
For now, supplies of uranium to the world market continue to
be supplemented with secondary sources of uranium -- stockpiled
fuel and nuclear arms decommissioned since the end of the Cold
War -- which are now in decline. That additional supply provided
nearly half of demand in 1999 but by 2010 it had dropped to 30
percent, according to sector estimates.
The decline in secondary supply may accelerate once the
"megatons for megawatts" programme that converts Russian nuclear
warheads into reactor fuel expires in two years, taking
secondary supply lines from Russian and U.S. uranium stocks to
as low as 5 percent, from 40 percent now, analysts say.
BHP, Cameco, Rio Tinto and others are taking steps
to dig new mines and expand old ones to take advantage of a
forecast 20 percent leap in global uranium consumption by 2015.
In Australia, BHP also wants to mine 90,000 tonnes of uranium
from its Yeelirrie deposit over 30 years but has yet to break
any ground.
($1 = 0.980 Australian Dollars)
(Additional reporting by James Regan and Lincoln Feast in
Sydney and Sonali Paul in Melbourne; Editing by Alistair
Scrutton and Alex Richardson)