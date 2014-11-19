SYDNEY Nov 19 Australia's conservative
government on Wednesday defended its decision to stop asylum
seekers passing through Indonesia from settling in Australia, a
move that could leave Indonesia with thousands of refugees from
the Middle East.
The government announced late on Tuesday that asylum seekers
who registered with the U.N. High Commission for Refugees
(UNHCR) in Indonesia after July 1 would no longer be eligible
for resettlement in Australia.
Australia will continue to resettle some refugees who
registered before that date, but it has cut the number of places
allocated, meaning the waiting period in Indonesia to be
resettled will be much longer.
Immigration Minister Scott Morrison said the new rules were
designed to stop the flow into Indonesia of asylum seekers from
Pakistan, Iran and Afghanistan.
"We're taking the sugar off the table," Morrison told ABC
Radio on Wednesday. "People smugglers are smuggling people into
Indonesia for the purpose of trying to get resettlement in
Australia."
Australia and Indonesia resumed intelligence and military
cooperation just three months ago after a months-long rift over
Australian spying on former President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono,
his wife and other top Indonesian officials.
The number of asylum seekers reaching Australia pales in
comparison with other countries but it is a polarising political
issue. Prime Minister Tony Abbott campaigned heavily on the
issue before winning elections last year.
The UNHCR had recorded 10,623 asylum seekers and refugees in
Indonesia, awaiting resettlement, as of April. At that time,
about 100 people were registering at its Jakarta office weekly.
Morrison declined to say whether the change was discussed by
Abbott and current Indonesian President Joko Widodo at the
weekend G20 Leaders Summit in Brisbane, but said Indonesia was
"fully appraised" of the decision before it was made public.
"We are happy to work with Indonesia in any way we can to
reduce the number of people in Indonesia, but not through the
process of encouraging more people to come to Indonesia because
they think they will get a visa to Australia," he said.
(Editing by Nick Macfie)