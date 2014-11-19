(Adds comments from Indonesia foreign ministry)
By Jane Wardell and Kanupriya Kapoor
SYDNEY/JAKARTA Nov 19 Australia's conservative
government on Wednesday defended its decision to stop asylum
seekers passing through Indonesia from settling in Australia, a
move that could leave Indonesia with thousands of refugees from
the Middle East.
The government announced late on Tuesday that asylum seekers
who registered with the U.N. High Commission for Refugees
(UNHCR) in Indonesia after July 1 would no longer be eligible
for resettlement in Australia.
Australia will continue to resettle some refugees who
registered earlier, but it has cut the number of allocations,
making for a much longer waiting period in Indonesia before
being resettled.
Immigration Minister Scott Morrison said the new rules were
designed to stop the flow of asylum seekers from Pakistan, Iran
and Afghanistan into Indonesia.
"We're taking the sugar off the table," Morrison told ABC
Radio on Wednesday. "People smugglers are smuggling people into
Indonesia for the purpose of trying to get resettlement in
Australia."
Indonesia's foreign ministry said the only way to halt
people smuggling was through a "comprehensive approach" that
included the origin, transit and destination countries.
"What's clear is that this is Australia's policy and it will
be implemented by them alone," Foreign Ministry spokesman
Michael Tene told reporters in Jakarta.
Indonesia would take "necessary measures" if Australia's
move sparked a rise in asylum-seekers staying in Indonesia, he
added, but declined to outline the measures.
Australia and Indonesia resumed intelligence and military
cooperation just three months ago after a months-long rift over
Australian spying on former President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono,
his wife and other top Indonesian officials.
The number of asylum seekers reaching Australia pales in
comparison with other countries but it is a polarising political
issue, on which Prime Minister Tony Abbott campaigned heavily
before last year's election win.
The UNHCR had recorded 10,623 asylum seekers and refugees in
Indonesia, awaiting resettlement as of April, when about 100
people were registering at its Jakarta office each week.
Morrison declined to say whether Abbott and Indonesian
President Joko Widodo discussed the change at the weekend G20
Leaders Summit in Brisbane, but said Indonesia was "fully
appraised" of the decision before it was made public.
"We are happy to work with Indonesia in any way we can to
reduce the number of people in Indonesia, but not through the
process of encouraging more people to come to Indonesia because
they think they will get a visa to Australia," he said.
(Editing by Nick Macfie and Clarence Fernandez)