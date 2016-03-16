By Matt Siegel
| SYDNEY, March 16
SYDNEY, March 16 Australia and Indonesia on
Wednesday said they would formally resume long-stalled
negotiations aimed at sealing a bilateral trade agreement
between the often uneasy neighbours within 18 months.
Australian Trade Minister Steven Ciobo and Indonesian Trade
Minister Thomas Trikasih Lembong said in a joint statement talks
would resume in May after a lengthy hiatus spanning a period of
diplomatic tumult.
Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull visited Indonesia
last year in the hope of smoothing over ties strained by rows
over spying, the execution of Australian citizens in Indonesia
and Australia's tough asylum-seeker policies.
Indonesia is Southeast Asia's largest economy but is
Australia's twelfth largest trading partner, with two-way trade
worth just under A$12 billion ($8.95 billion)in 2015.
"While Indonesia is a close neighbour and firm friend, our
trade and economic relationship can and should be performing
better," Ciobo said in a statement.
"I am pleased to announce the reactivation of the
Indonesia-Australia Business Partnership Group to ramp up
business links."
Australia's live cattle exports to Indonesia have been a
source of friction as Indonesia, trying to develop
self-sufficiency in its livestock market, has thrown up barriers
to Australian imports.
Lembong suggested that the live cattle export issue may be
put aside in the hope of reaching a broader agreement more
quickly.
"Sometimes maybe we need to call time out on the most
contentious issues and work on areas where we can more easily
find common ground," he told reporters in Canberra.
"Personally, my priority is to try to broaden the dialogue
so we don't get bogged down on old issues of contention."
Australia and its giant neighbour have a history of
diplomatic turbulence stretching back decades, but relations
reached historic lows under former Australian Prime Minister
Tony Abbott, who was ousted in a party coup in September.
Just one month after he took office in September 2013,
revelations that Canberra had spied on President Susilo Bambang
Yudhoyono and his wife sent relations plummeting.
Abbott's policy of towing back to Indonesia vessels carrying
asylum seekers, while popular at home, infuriated Jakarta, which
sees it as an infringement on its sovereignty.
Tension reached a peak in May 2015 when Indonesia executed
two Australian members of the so-called "Bali Nine" drug
trafficking ring, despite intense lobbying from Canberra.
($1 = 1.3403 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Matt Siegel; Editing by Robert Birsel)