BRIEF-Blackstone Mortgage Trust prices public offering of convertible senior notes
* Blackstone mortgage trust announces pricing of public offering of convertible senior notes
SYDNEY Jan 21 Australian wind farm operator Infigen Energy Ltd said it has hired advisers to explore the sale of 18 U.S. wind farms, worth about A$500 million ($409 million), because of uncertainty surrounding financial support from the Australian government.
Managing director Miles George told Reuters on Wednesday that the advisers will consider ways to split U.S. assets from the company's six Australian wind farms because of a political deadlock over the future of Australian state rebates for renewable energy businesses. ($1 = 1.2217 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Byron Kaye)
* Blackstone mortgage trust announces pricing of public offering of convertible senior notes
* At its shareholder meeting, shareholders voted 97.93% in favour of approving the spin-out of Mason Resources Corp