SYDNEY Nov 8 Australia's Queensland state is considering the sale of its toll road business to capitalise on strong demand for the country's infrastructure assets, with local media estimating the sale could raise more than A$5 billion ($4.7 billion).

Queensland Investment Corporation (QIC), an investment arm of the Queensland government, said on Friday that it had begun to consider options to "monetise" its toll road Queensland Motorways.

It was currently selecting financial advisers to determine the best structure of any potential process, the company said in a statement.

"This is a business-as-usual approach which regularly considers all options, including holding or divesting all or part of individual assets," QIC Chief Executive Damien Frawley said in the statement.

The Australian Financial Review newspaper said the sale could be worth over A$5 billion.

Queensland Motorways owns the tolling rights to five motorways in Brisbane, the third-biggest city in Australia.

Australian infrastructure assets are in strong demand thanks to a relatively stable economy, attracting interest from both domestic and overseas investors, while state governments are looking to sell off a variety of assets to supplement declining tax revenues.

In April, New South Wales sold the long-term leases on two major ports - Port Botany and Port Kembla - to a consortium led by Industry Funds Management for A$5.07 billion.

The New South Wales government has put its Macquarie Generation electricity power station up for sale to raise A$3 billion. ($1 = 1.0581 Australian dollars) (Reporting By Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Chris Gallagher)