SYDNEY Feb 2 A Canadian pension fund said it picked an Australian toll road to make its first large investment in unbuilt infrastructure, committing A$525 million ($408 million) for a quarter stake in the country's longest road tunnel north of Sydney.

Canadian pension funds have amassed a sizable presence in established Australian infrastructure assets like roads, airports, real estate and telecommunications companies, attracted to the assets' reliable annuities-style returns and relatively stable regulatory environment.

But they have so far shied from less predictable so-called "greenfields" projects.

On Monday, the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) said it will join Australian No. 1 toll road owner Transurban Group and the Queensland state government for a portion of the A$2.9 billion, nine-kilometre (5.6-mile) NorthConnex.

Transurban will own 50 percent of the project, while Queensland will have the remaining 25 percent.

While the road tunnel is CPPIB's first major foray into unbuilt infrastructure, the investor has $5.6 billion parked in mature Australian assets including a quarter stake in another toll road to Sydney's west. ($1 = 1.2867 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Stephen Coates)