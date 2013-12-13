SYDNEY Dec 13 Australia's Queensland state
government said on Friday it plans to auction off its Brisbane
area toll roads - a sale that might raise more than $4 billion -
to capitalise on strong demand for the country's infrastructure
assets.
The state intends to sell Queensland Motorways, which owns
the tolling rights to five motorways in Brisbane, Australia's
third-biggest city.
Australian Treasurer Joe Hockey has encouraged states to
consider privatising infrastructure projects, to potentially
collect billions of dollars to fund new such projects and to
buffer the economy from a decline in mining investment.
Queensland Investment Corporation (QIC), an investment arm
of the Queensland government, last month announced plans to
monetise toll road assets, but didn't say how it intended to
proceed until Friday.
QIC said it also considered an initial public offering for
Queensland Motorway, but decided to conduct an auction for the
assets. Indicative bids will be due by the end of January.
An auction "is in the best interests of maximising the
return to Queensland's Defined Benefit Fund, which holds the
Queensland Motorways investment," said QIC chief executive
officer Damien Frawley.
The Queensland government transferred the toll road assets
to QIC in 2011 for a market-value price of A$3.09 billion. Since
then, the business has been "substantially turned around" and
has just agreed to acquire the tolling rights for three
additional Brisbane roads, QIC said.
Last month, the Australian Financial Review newspaper said
sale of the Brisbane toll road assets could raise more than A$5
billion ($4.47 billion).
Australian infrastructure assets are in demand from both
domestic and overseas investors, thanks to the country's
relatively stable economy.
In April, the New South Wales government sold the long-term
leases on two major ports - Port Botany and Port Kembla - to a
consortium led by Industry Funds Management for A$5.07 billion.
New South Wales has put its Macquarie Generation electricity
power station up for sale, in a bid to raise A$3 billion.
($1 = 1.1195 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Richard Borsuk)