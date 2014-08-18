SYDNEY Aug 19 Insurance Australia Group
said on Tuesday its full-year net profit rose 59
percent, helped by higher investment income, and forecast gross
written premium (GWP) growth of 17-20 percent this year.
Net profit for the year-ended June rose to A$1.23 billion
($1.15 billion) compared with A$776 million a year ago, in line
with forecasts for A$1.2 billion from 15 analysts polled by
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
IAG, which specialises in motor and property insurance,
announced a dividend of 26 cents per share, bringing the full
year dividend to 39 cents, an increase of 8.3 percent from a
year ago.
($1 = 1.0728 Australian dollar)
(Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Jane Wardell and Paul
Tait)