SYDNEY Dec 3 Australia's first initial public
offering in a medicinal marijuana company is three times
oversubscribed, giving high hopes to its founder's ambitions to
become "the George Clooney of medicinal cannabis".
Perth-based Phytotech, due to list on the Australian
Securities Exchange on Dec. 22, is seeking to raise A$5 million
($4.2 million). Founder and executive director Ross Smith said
investors - some from as far afield as Russia and the United
States - have already asked for shares worth $A15 million.
"South of the equator there's nothing available in the
medicinal cannabis sphere," Smith told Reuters by telephone.
"We're going to close it early because it's so massively
oversubscribed."
Smith set up Phytotech in August to sell medicinal marijuana
and develop a disposable device to inhale the drug. He envisions
any advertising for the products to run along the lines of the
ads for Nestle Nespresso coffee machines that feature Clooney.
"I'd be on the shore of Lake Como, puffing away and two
beautiful women would come up and say, 'Is that a Phytotech?'
and I'd say 'Why, yes'," Smith said with a laugh.
According to the IPO prospectus filed with the stock market
regulator, Phytotech plans to grow medicinal grade marijuana in
Israel, the only country that allows exports of the drug, for
sale in the United States, Canada and Europe.
It is also positioning itself for possible changes in
Australia, where the cultivation and sale of cannabis are
banned. There are trials to grow medical cannabis in a couple of
states and legislation to allow its sale is before parliament.
Phytotech priced its IPO at A$0.20 a share, the minimum
issue price stipulated by the Australian Securities Exchange. It
is offering 25 million shares.
"It is priced for risk," Smith said. "But if we don't list
at A$50 million plus on debut, I'll be very surprised."
Shares in companies offering medicinal marijuana have
already proved a hit in the United States, giving rise to a
so-called "dot bong" boom. Around 20 countries and scores of
U.S. states have legalised medical cannabis use.
Smith, 51, who was convicted for possessing and cultivating
marijuana in 1989, said the idea for the business came to him
when he was offered medicinal grade marijuana while hiking in
New Zealand last year.
"I'd broken my back previously and with a few puffs I could
walk up and down mountains easily, carrying a heavy rifle and a
deer or pig or whatever," he said.
($1 = 1.1899 Australian dollars)
