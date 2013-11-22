BRIEF-Kuwait Finance and Investment FY profit falls
* FY net profit 211,491 dinars versus 985,673 dinars year ago
SYDNEY Nov 22 Property investment manager GDI Property Group is seeking to raise A$310 million ($287 million) in its initial public offering, with an offer price of A$1 a stapled security, a person familiar with the process said.
Credit Suisse was the sole lead manager on the deal, the person said. The prospectus is set to be issued on Nov. 25.
The company is expected to list on the ASX on December 17.
A GDI spokesman declined to comment. ($1 = 1.0811 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Jackie Range; Editing by Stephen Coates)
* Issues second phase of sukuk program with amount of $500 million 5-year RegS only sukuk offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Completes merger of First Gulf Bank and National Bank of Abu Dhabi by issuing 1.254 new NBAD share for each 1 FGB share, for FGB shareholders as of close of 30 March 2017