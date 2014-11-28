UPDATE 3-Fewer buyers at stores put Harley's shipment forecast at risk
* Q1 U.S. retail sales decline 5.7 pct vs est of 2.4 pct rise
SYDNEY Nov 28 Australian billboard company oOh! Media said it plans to raise A$166 million ($141 million) in an initial public offering, the latest in a series of listings by private equity-owned firms.
oOh! Media said in prospectus filed on Friday that its owner CHAMP Private Equity will sell down its stake to 32 percent from 76 percent, while minority shareholders will also cut their stakes in a listing that will give the company a market capitalisation of A$289 million.
The company aims to sell 86.1 million shares for A$1.93 ahead of a Dec. 17 listing. Just a month earlier, Australia's Quadrant Private Equity listed rival billboard chain APN Outdoor Group Ltd.
On Friday, APN's shares closed at A$2.47, a three percent discount to their A$2.55 issue price.
Australia is headed for its biggest year of IPO activity, with private equity firms rushing to exit their investments amid a relatively buoyant share market.
The listing effectively makes a swift 77 percent return on investment for CHAMP, which bought oOh! Media for A$163 million in March 2012. ($1 = 1.1767 Australian dollar) (Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Miral Fahmy)
* Q1 U.S. retail sales decline 5.7 pct vs est of 2.4 pct rise
NEW YORK, April 18 Verizon Communications Inc has agreed to buy optical fiber from Corning Inc for at least $1.05 billion over the next three years as the No. 1 U.S. wireless carrier aims to improve its network infrastructure, the companies said on Tuesday.