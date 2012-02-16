SYDNEY Feb 16 Australian miner BC Iron (BCI) said on Thursday it was committed to meeting its production targets for 2012 despite warning that wet weather could disrupt iron ore operations in the Pilbara in the first half of the year.

BCI is ramping up output after starting production at the 50-50 Nullagine joint venture (NJV) with Fortescue Metals Group in the Western Australia region a year ago.

"Whilst the wet season in the Pilbara may affect operations during the second half of fiscal 2012, BC Iron remains committed to its next two key operational targets for the NJV of reaching a production rate of 5 million tonnes per year during June 2012 and shipping 3.5 million tonnes for fiscal year 2012," it said.

The joint venture had already achieved an end-December target to export 1 million tonnes of iron ore, according to BCI.

Fortescue provides port and transport services for the ore mined from the partnership.

The coastal Pilbara iron belt, a cyclone-prone region where two-thirds of the world's traded iron ore is shipped, should expect above-average rainfall over the next three months, the Australian Bureau of Meteorology said.

Iron ore exports from the Pilbara were temporarily brought to a stand-still in mid-January when Tropical Cyclone Heidi swept across coastal communities dumping up to 250 mm of rain and temporarily halting the port operations of Rio Tinto RIO.L>, <BHP Billiton and Fortescue.

Fortescue on Wednesday cut its total current-quarter guidance for shipments to 13-13.5 million tonnes from 13.75 million, citing the impact bad weather has already had on its operations.

Analysts expect the Pilbara's largest iron ore miners, Rio Tinto and BHP Billiton to also trim output projections due to weather-related disruptions.

Pilbara-focused miner Atlas Iron has also reduced its forecast for shipments in fiscal 2012 to between 5.5 million and 5.7 million tonnes from 6 million due to disruptions caused by Cyclone Heidi.