(Corrects date)
SYDNEY, March 5 Exports of iron ore to China
through Australia's Port Hedland terminal rose 0.3 percent in
February from January, official figures show, though the month
had fewer shipping days.
Shipments to China from Port Hedland, which handles about a
fifth of the world's seaborne trade in iron ore, increased
marginally month-on-month to 30.25 million, from 30.15 million,
according to Pilbara Ports Authority.
With February having only 28 days, tonnes shipped per day
rose to 1.08 million from 0.97 million in January.
Shipments to China were 42 percent higher than in February
last year as mining companies using the port expanded
production.
Overall shipments of iron ore amounted to 35.7 million
tonnes in February versus 36.8 million tonnes in January and
37.1 million in December.
BHP Billiton and Fortescue Metals Group
ship from Port Hedland. Rio Tinto uses two ports in the
Pilbara iron ore belt, Dampier and Cape Lambert.
