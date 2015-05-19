(Adds Abbott comment)
By Matt Siegel
SYDNEY May 19 A proposed Australian Senate
inquiry into the economic impact of a slump in the price of iron
ore could damage the country's economy and drive Asian customers
to shift investment to Brazil, BHP Billiton CEO Andrew Mackenzie
said on Tuesday.
Prime Minister Tony Abbott last week threw his support
behind a proposal by Senator Nick Xenophon for an inquiry into
the impact of the price collapse on government revenue and to
consider whether action is needed to ensure healthy competition
in the sector.
In a heated radio interview Mackenzie hit back, blasting an
inquiry as a waste of government resources and adding that he
was "perplexed" by the conservative government's decision to
back it.
Mackenzie denied that top producers Rio Tinto
and BHP had colluded to depress prices
and drive smaller producers out of the market, calling the
inquiry "an amazing gift to our major competitor, Brazil."
"Not all inquiries are bad because they can draw people on
to the same page, create transparency and trust, but this is a
ridiculous waste of taxpayers' money," Mackenzie said.
"This is red tape and a burden on business, plain and
simple."
The iron ore price slump has caused a A$20 billion ($16
billion) loss in government revenue in the past year and the
fiscal 2016 budget released last week hinges on iron ore
fetching at least $48 a tonne over the next year.
Major miners BHP, Rio Tinto, Brazil's Vale and
Fortescue have ramped up output as demand growth has cooled in
China, which has driven down prices and left smaller, high-cost
producers struggling to survive.
The iron ore price hit $46.70 a tonne in April, its lowest
in a decade, although it picked up to around $61 last week.
Just hours after Mackenzie's interview Abbott appeared to
backtrack at least somewhat from his earlier support of last
week, telling reporters that he had not made any decision to
have an inquiry.
"The last thing we would want is a one-sided inquiry which
degenerates into a witch hunt against some of our best
companies," he said.
Xenophon's call for a probe coincided with the opening of a
new front in a campaign by billionaire Andrew "Twiggy" Forrest,
founder of Fortescue Metals Group, Australia's no.3
iron ore producer, against bigger rivals Rio Tinto and BHP.
Fortescue has created a website called Our Iron Ore (www.ourironore.com),
looking to drum up support for his war on Rio and BHP. Forrest
says the pair's expansion plans are jeopardizing the Australian
economy.
($1 = 1.2519 Australian dollars)
