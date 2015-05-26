SYDNEY May 26 Lobbying by big miners helped
kill a proposed Australian Senate inquiry into the iron ore
industry after allegations they had colluded to depress prices
and drive rivals out of business, the senator who had called for
the inquiry said on Tuesday.
Independent Senator Nick Xenophon had wanted the probe to
look into the impact of the price collapse on government revenue
and to consider whether action was needed to ensure healthy
competition in the sector.
Prime Minister Tony Abbott publicly threw his support behind
the inquiry, but days later pulled back.
Xenophon said that "things unravelled very quickly" after
Abbott's initial statement of support. He attributed that change
of heart to intensive lobbying by powerful mining figures.
"There was a lot of lobbying. Gina Rinehart's people got on
the phone, as I understand it. And I think they were very
effective," he told Reuters.
"I'm sure that Canberra's economy was stimulated by the
influx of lobbying dollars."
Treasurer Joe Hockey said he ditched the idea of an inquiry
after consulting with regulators and the mining sector.
A spokesman for mining billionaire Gina Rinehart's Hancock
Prospecting declined to comment on any lobbying.
If the government was pressured to drop the probe, it would
underscore the power big miners still wield in Australia's
commodity reliant economy despite the dramatic decline in the
sectors fortunes since the country's mining boom went bust.
The iron ore price slump has caused a A$20 billion ($16
billion) loss in government revenue in the past year and the
fiscal 2016 budget hinges on iron ore fetching at least $48 a
tonne over the next year.
Xenophon said that he was persuaded to launch the inquiry
during a meeting in Perth with Andrew "Twiggy" Forrest, founder
of Fortescue Metals Group, Australia's third-biggest
iron ore producer.
Forrest has accused Rio Tinto and BHP
Billiton of over-producing to drive out
competitors despite Fortescue having quadrupled its own
production in the last seven years.
BHP and Rio Tinto have denied over-producing to drive out
competitors.
The senator dismissed as "silly" accusations that he had
been promoting Forrest's interests, citing a long record of
support for competitiveness measures.
BHP Chief Executive Andrew Mackenzie labelled the idea of an
inquiry a "ridiculous waste of taxpayers' money."
A spokesman for Rio Tinto declined to comment on whether it
had a hand in killing the probe but its chief executive has
previously said the iron ore business is "survival of the
fittest."
($1 = 1.2776 Australian dollars)
