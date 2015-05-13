(Repeats story published late Wednesday; no changes to text)
By James Regan
SYDNEY May 13 BHP Billiton and Rio
Tinto face mounting political pressure in Australia
over taxes and flooding the global iron ore market while the
price of the steel-making commodity plummeted.
Independent federal Senator Nick Xenophon has called for an
inquiry into the impact on the Australian economy of falling
prices caused by oversupply.
Xenophon, who is on the powerful Economics Committee, said
he will put the inquiry to a vote in the senate on Thursday.
Australia's treasurer Joe Hockey says the slump has caused a
A$20 billion ($16 billion) loss in government revenue in the
past year and his fiscal 2016 budget released this week hinges
on iron ore fetching at least $48 a tonne over the next year.
The price of the country's highest source of foreign income
dropped as low as $46.70 .IO62-CNI=SI in April, less than half
of the price a year ago, though has rebounded slightly since.
The push for an investigation follows a drive this week by
Fortescue Metals founder Andrew "Twiggy" Forrest to get
Australians to lobby politicians to force BHP and Rio to stop
increasing production, warning every $1 price fall costs the
country A$800 million in foreign income.
Rio and BHP assert their strategies are justified and
ultimately benefit Australia's mining-weighted economy.
The heads of both companies this week reiterated separate
defences of the so-called "saturate and dominate" strategy,
whereby higher cost producers are forced out by lower cost ones,
in the $60 billion sea-traded iron ore market.
Rio and BHP each are among the lowest cost iron ore miners
globally.
"We operate in highly competitive and cyclical markets,
where earnings out-performance through the cycle depends on
being the most efficient supplier, not supply restraint," BHP
Chief Executive Andrew Mackenzie told a Bank of America Merrill
Lynch conference on Tuesday.
The national mining lobby, the Minerals Council of
Australia, said an inquiry was unwarranted, citing an earlier
conclusion by the Australian Consumer Competition Commission
that the iron ore market was operating normally.
Western Australia state political leader Colin Barnett has
labeled the actions of the big producers "one of the dumbest
corporate plays."
The state's Labor Party Shadow Minister for Development,
Bill Johnston, is calling for a probe into why government
approvals were granted for mine expansions.
Johnston also wants the investigation to look into whether
Singapore marketing offices established by companies including
Rio Tinto and BHP, allow them to reduce how much is paid in
state royalties.
"The Labor party supports the free market, but we want to
have an opportunity to make sure there actually is a free
market, and whether the price returned to Western Australia is
the best that can be achieved," Johnston said.
Australian iron ore miners rely on access to government
owned-land and pay royalties of around 7.5 percent of revenue.
BHP's Mackenzie told Reuters the Singapore business had
nothing to do with taxes but rather met expectations among
customers that the company maintained an Asian presence.
($1 = 1.2534 Australian dollars)
(Editing by Ed Davies)