SYDNEY Dec 7 Iron ore shipments from Australia's Port Hedland, one of the world's largest export terminals, eased to 19.8 million tonnes in November from 19.9 million in October, data released by the port authority showed on Monday. Shipments to China, the port's biggest destination were steady at 14.7 million tonnes in November, according to the data.

BHP Billiton is the port's biggest user, followed by Fortescue Metals Group Ltd. Both companies ship the bulk of their ore to China.

Iron ore with 62 percent iron content stood at $139.60 a tonne on Wednesday, cost and freight delivered to China.

Prices have been on an uptrend over the last week, which traders attribute to Chinese mills returning to the market.