SYDNEY, March 18 Australia on Wednesday cut its price forecast for iron ore in 2015 by 5 percent to $60 a tonne, citing rising supply and waning demand growth among Chinese steelmakers.

The downward revision brings the government's official forecasts more in line with private estimates of iron ore prices, which have tumbled on fast-rising supply and slowing demand growth in top consumer China.

Just three months ago, Australia's Department of Industry had slashed its 2015 iron ore forecast to $63 a tonne from $94.

"Throughout most of the past twelve months, iron ore producers have engaged in constant price cutting to move their production volumes in an increasingly competitive environment, with some producers already operating at a loss," the department said on Wednesday in its latest commodity outlook.

The iron ore price has fallen about 50 percent in the past 12 months and last stood at $57.60 a tonne .IO62-CNI=SI, the lowest since free-floating prices replaced an annual fixing system in 2009.

Analysts blame the price fall on a massive increase in production in recent years and overestimates of China's appetite for imported ore by sector titans Vale of Brazil and Australians Rio Rinto and BHP Billiton , which are continuing to ramp up production.

The government forecaster lifted its expectations for Australian exports in fiscal 2015 to 762.9 million tonnes from 747.3 million previously, rising to 822.3 million tonnes next year.

The lower price means service industries such as tourism and education have overtaken iron ore as Australia's biggest export earning sectors for the first time since explosive growth in China's steel industry a decade ago ignited a mining boom, according to the Reserve Bank of Australia.

Demand for iron ore is set to soften even more after China recently set its lowest target for economic growth in 15 years.

Iron ore miners have been counting on a drop in output from outdated and inefficient Chinese mines to help toughen a soft market but this month acknowledged that process, too, is slowing. (Editing by Richard Pullin)