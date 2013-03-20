(Repeats story from late Wednesday; no change to text)
* Forecasts for lower iron ore prices knock mining shares
* Australian forecaster sees iron ore price around $90/tonne
by 2018
* Goldman Sachs sees earlier decline
* Miners say China demand has long way to run
By Manolo Serapio Jr and James Regan
PERTH, March 20 Forecasts for iron prices to
fall below $100 a tonne in coming years on increased supply and
slower demand from Chinese steelmakers pushed mining stocks
lower on Wednesday, although miners believe the boom has a long
way to run.
Goldman Sachs cut its forecast for iron ore prices by up to
11 percent over the next three years, while an Australian
government forecaster said prices could fall to around $90 a
tonne by 2018 from an average of $128 in 2012.
"The decrease in prices is expected in response to
moderating demand, particularly in China, and substantial supply
increases from mining projects that are already under
construction and scheduled to commence operation over the medium
term," Australia's Bureau of Resources and Energy Economics, or
BREE, said in a report.
Rio Tinto Ltd, BHP Billiton Ltd and fellow
Australian miner Fortescue Metals Group, which rank
only behind the world's biggest iron ore miner, Brazil's Vale
, plan to add a combined 235 million tonnes of new
mine capacity by 2015, nearly equal to Rio's total output in
2012.
By 2018, Australia will be exporting 821 million tonnes,
BREE estimates, a near 75 percent increase on exports of 470
million tonnes last year.
Goldman Sachs said the price decline may come early as
supply begins to outpace demand as soon as next year.
Goldman lopped its forecast for 2014 by 11 percent to $115 a
tonne and for 2015 by 9 percent to $80 a tonne. It lowered its
forecast for 2013 was lowered by 3 percent to $139 a tonne.
"Seaborne prices will be supported in the near-term by
high-cost marginal mines in China, but this cost support will be
gradually eroded over the next two years," the investment bank
said in a report.
Along with increasing use of scrap steel in China and lower
steel production "the result is a market surplus from 2014
onwards, driving prices towards the marginal cost of seaborne
supply," Goldman said.
Shares in BHP Billiton tracked losses in London to fall 2.7
percent in Australian trade, while Rio Tinto's Australia-listed
shares ended down 2.0 percent, putting both stocks at near
four-month lows.
MINERS BULLISH
But some mining executives believe iron ore prices still
have a long way to go given China's massive urbanisation push,
dismissing market fears of a sustained decline in prices from
the second half of this year.
"I think to declare iron ore dead is way too early," Jim
Beyer, chief executive of Mount Gibson Iron Ltd told an
industry conference in Perth. "On the demand side, China still
has a long way to go."
Prices of iron ore, the biggest money spinner for Rio, BHP
Billiton and Vale, hit a record high of almost $200 a tonne in
February 2011, nearly triple the level in late 2008 thanks to
China's robust demand.
Chinese demand began to slow last year, pushing iron ore
.IO62-CNI=SI to three-year lows below $87 a tonne in September
and prompting miners to slash costs as margins thinned. Chinese
restocking helped prices recover, trading at $134.40 on Tuesday.
Rio warned of softer prices and BHP said volatile markets
would continue as China's appetite eases although neither gave a
forecast for future prices.
Fortescue thinks the impact of additional supply on prices
may have been overstated.
"We see going forward $120 to $130 a tonne to be a
sustainable level," Nev Power, chief executive of the world's
no. 4 iron ore miner, said at the Mines & Money conference in
Hong Kong.
"I don't see that there's any major increases in supply that
are going to come through and that are going to affect that
dramatically," he said.
For prices to fall below $100 a tonne, Power said around
300-400 million tonnes of new capacity would need to come on.
