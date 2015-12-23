SYDNEY Dec 23 Slumping iron ore prices have
brought down the shutters on the last of Australia's mining
boom-era projects still on the drawing board, with partners
calling time on the planned $5 billion West Pilbara Iron Ore
project.
The proposed mine, a four-way partnership led by two of
Asia's biggest steel companies, would have added 30 million
tonnes of iron ore to an already oversupplied market facing
slower-than-expected demand from China.
The partners had been due to embark on final feasibility
studies for the mine before starting construction, which would
have cost around $50 million.
Meeting in Hong Kong, the chief executives of China's
Baosteel Resources, South Korean steel maker POSCO,
commodities investor AMCI, and Australian rail operator Aurizon
Holdings Ltd agreed to stop further work on the
project, Aurizon said in a statement.
"While the CEOs received reports on considerable progress in
areas such as the capital and operating costs of the mine and
infrastructure, the current market conditions and uncertainty
about future supply and demand were central to the CEO
considerations," Aurizon said.
The participants agreed to meet again at end of first
quarter 2016 to consider the market for iron ore.
But by then, according to forecasters, iron ore prices could
be even lower and the market in worst shape.
Goldman Sachs last week slashed its ore price estimate for
2016 by 13 percent to $38 per tonne and said miners should cut
out 250 million tonnes of production to balance the
market.
"Big iron ore projects of this scale are no longer warranted
and there's widespread recognition of this in the marketplace,"
said Gavin Wendt, an analyst for MineLife in Sydney.
Baosteel, China's no.2 steel maker, and Aurizon took control
of the project last year when they bought its then owner Aquila
Resources for $1.1 billion, launching the bid when iron ore
prices were nearly twice today's price.
Iron ore stood at $40.20 a tonne on Wednesday,
according to the Steel Index
At the time, the partners they said they aimed to reduce the
A$7.4 billion ($5.4 billion) cost of the project, and start
mining by 2017.
One source familiar with the concerns faced by the partners,
said it was made clear in recent months that little appetite
existed for additional ore.
Iron ore supply is dominated by Brazil's Vale,
followed by the giants of Western Australia's vast Pilbara
deposits, Rio Tinto <RIO.AX , BHP Billiton
and Fortescue Metals Group. These companies
added 234 million tonnes of iron ore in the past two years alone
- five times yearly U.S. consumption.
Oversupply and a slowing economy in top consumer China have
hit iron ore markets hard, piling pressure on smaller Australian
producers such Atlas Iron, BC Iron and Arrium
Ltd
Atlas earlier on Wednesday agreed to a far-reaching debt
restructuring that will hand its lenders 70 percent of its stock
as it struggles to stay afloat.
($1 = 1.3820 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Richard Pullin)