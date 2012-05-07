SYDNEY May 7 Iron ore shipments to China from Australia's Port Hedland rose nearly 6 percent in April from the previous month, according to port authority data released on Monday, after weather-related disruptions in March.

Iron ore shipments to China rose to 14.84 million tonnes in April from 14.04 million tonnes in March, it said.

Total iron shipments from Port Hedland were 20.7 million tonnes in April, up from 18.66 million tonnes in March.

BHP Billiton is the port's biggest user, followed by Fortescue Metals Group Ltd. Both companies ship the bulk of their ore to China.

Japan imported 2.75 million tonnes and South Korea 2.14 million tonnes via Port Hedland last month.