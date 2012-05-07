WRAPUP 6-Trump scolds Qatar as Tillerson seeks to ease crisis
* Trump says he took decision to call Qatar on terror funding
SYDNEY May 7 Iron ore shipments to China from Australia's Port Hedland rose nearly 6 percent in April from the previous month, according to port authority data released on Monday, after weather-related disruptions in March.
Iron ore shipments to China rose to 14.84 million tonnes in April from 14.04 million tonnes in March, it said.
Total iron shipments from Port Hedland were 20.7 million tonnes in April, up from 18.66 million tonnes in March.
BHP Billiton is the port's biggest user, followed by Fortescue Metals Group Ltd. Both companies ship the bulk of their ore to China.
Japan imported 2.75 million tonnes and South Korea 2.14 million tonnes via Port Hedland last month. (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Ed Davies)
* Trump says he took decision to call Qatar on terror funding
OSLO, June 10 Norwegian oil workers and their employers have extended wage negotiations past a midnight deadline in a bid to avert a strike that would cut the country's oil and gas production, industry representatives said on Saturday.